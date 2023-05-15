Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers Drives the Whey Protein Isolate Market to a Projected US$ 1.85 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research reports, the global whey protein isolate market was valued at USD 1,186.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,848.8 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The whey protein isolate market has experienced robust growth in recent years. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about the importance of protein intake, rising demand for nutritional supplements, and growing health and fitness trends have contributed to market expansion.

Whey protein isolate is a concentrated form of whey protein that contains a minimum of 90% protein by weight. It is typically low in lactose, fat, and carbohydrates, making it a preferred choice among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals.

The global whey protein isolate market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Whey protein isolate, a high-quality protein derived from whey, has gained popularity due to its excellent amino acid profile, easy digestibility, and various health benefits. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the whey protein isolate market, including market size, growth trends, key players, and future prospects.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30447

Whey Protein Isolate Market Trends

Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition Products: The demand for whey protein isolate in sports nutrition products is witnessing significant growth.

The demand for whey protein isolate in sports nutrition products is witnessing significant growth. Increasing Popularity of Plant-Based Alternatives: While whey protein isolate continues to dominate the market, there is a rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives.

While whey protein isolate continues to dominate the market, there is a rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives. Rise in Clean Label and Natural Products: Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients they consume and are demanding clean label and natural products.

Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients they consume and are demanding clean label and natural products. Emphasis on Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: Sustainability and ethical sourcing practices are becoming important considerations for consumers.

Sustainability and ethical sourcing practices are becoming important considerations for consumers. Product Innovation and Diversification: To cater to a broader consumer base, whey protein isolate manufacturers are investing in product innovation and diversification.

To cater to a broader consumer base, whey protein isolate manufacturers are investing in product innovation and diversification. E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the whey protein isolate market. Consumers are increasingly purchasing protein supplements online due to convenience, wider product selection, and competitive pricing.

The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the whey protein isolate market. Consumers are increasingly purchasing protein supplements online due to convenience, wider product selection, and competitive pricing. Focus on Quality and Safety: With the increasing number of product recalls and concerns over product authenticity, consumers are placing a greater emphasis on product quality and safety.

With the increasing number of product recalls and concerns over product authenticity, consumers are placing a greater emphasis on product quality and safety. Expansion in Emerging Markets: The whey protein isolate market is experiencing significant growth in emerging markets, including Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30447

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing health and fitness consciousness among consumers

Increasing demand for protein-rich diets and supplements

Expanding applications of whey protein isolate in the food and beverage industry

Rising disposable incomes and urbanization in emerging economies

Technological advancements in protein extraction and processing techniques

Restraints:

High cost compared to other protein sources

Availability of alternative protein sources

Potential allergic reactions among lactose-intolerant individuals

Market Key Players:

Important manufacturers for Whey Protein Isolate Market are Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients Group, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients Group, Glanbia Foods, Inc., Prinova Group, LLC, Havero Hoogwegt B.V., Agropur, Inc., Lactilas International, Davisco Foods International, Milk Specialties Global, Grande Cheese Company, AMCO Proteins, Carbery Group, Leprino Foods, Westland Milk Product, Fonterra Co-operative Group and more

Recent Developments:

Here are some recent news updates related to companies in the whey protein isolate market:

Glanbia plc (2023): In January 2023, Glanbia announced the expansion of its whey protein isolate production capacity at its facility in Ireland. The investment aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality protein ingredients globally.

In January 2023, Glanbia announced the expansion of its whey protein isolate production capacity at its facility in Ireland. The investment aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality protein ingredients globally. Arla Foods amba (2023): In March 2023, Arla Foods launched a new range of whey protein isolate ingredients targeting the sports nutrition market. The products are designed to meet the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking high-quality protein supplements.

In March 2023, Arla Foods launched a new range of whey protein isolate ingredients targeting the sports nutrition market. The products are designed to meet the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking high-quality protein supplements. Kerry Group plc (2022): In October 2022, Kerry Group unveiled a new innovation center in Ireland focused on developing advanced protein solutions, including whey protein isolate. The center aims to drive product innovation and cater to the evolving demands of consumers.

In October 2022, Kerry Group unveiled a new innovation center in Ireland focused on developing advanced protein solutions, including whey protein isolate. The center aims to drive product innovation and cater to the evolving demands of consumers. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (2022): In September 2022, Fonterra announced the development of a new whey protein isolate plant in New Zealand. The facility will utilize advanced processing technologies to produce high-quality whey protein isolate for the global market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/30447

Market Segmentations:

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

Organic, Conventional By Form: Powder, Liquid



Powder, Liquid By Grade Type: Food Grade, Pharma Grade, Feed Grade



Food Grade, Pharma Grade, Feed Grade By End Use: Infant Formula and Baby Foods, Dietary Supplements, Food Processing, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Others (Animal Feed, & Clinical Nutrition)



Infant Formula and Baby Foods, Dietary Supplements, Food Processing, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Others (Animal Feed, & Clinical Nutrition) By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa



Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com