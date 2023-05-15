ASM share buyback update May 8 – 12, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value May 8, 2023 3,822 € 342.15 € 1,307,680 May 9, 2023 5,299 € 337.34 € 1,787,561 May 10, 2023 3,434 € 337.48 € 1,158,912 May 11, 2023 3,786 € 340.33 € 1,288,477 May 12, 2023 4,455 € 340.24 € 1,515,756 Total 20,796 € 339.41 € 7,058,386

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program,14.9% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

