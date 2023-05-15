Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 May 2023)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 8 to 12 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-23FR000007329818 73049,3580XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-23FR000007329815 18449,3392DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-23FR00000732983 00049,3968TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-May-23FR00000732984 00049,3733AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-May-23FR000007329815 51848,9989XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-May-23FR000007329812 98649,0376DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-May-23FR00000732982 28049,0140TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-May-23FR00000732983 81648,9690AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-23FR000007329814 60448,9711XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-23FR000007329816 58248,9100DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-23FR00000732983 20048,9937TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-23FR00000732984 30048,9711AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-23FR000007329812 89548,8412XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-23FR000007329811 52048,8297DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-23FR00000732983 30048,8553TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-23FR00000732984 28548,8401AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-23FR000007329813 31848,7821XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-23FR000007329810 00048,7491DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-23FR00000732983 00048,7629TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-23FR00000732983 68248,7821AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 May 2023)