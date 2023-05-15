Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 May 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 8 to 12 May 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-23
|FR0000073298
|18 730
|49,3580
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-23
|FR0000073298
|15 184
|49,3392
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|49,3968
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-May-23
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|49,3733
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-May-23
|FR0000073298
|15 518
|48,9989
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-May-23
|FR0000073298
|12 986
|49,0376
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-May-23
|FR0000073298
|2 280
|49,0140
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 816
|48,9690
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-23
|FR0000073298
|14 604
|48,9711
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-23
|FR0000073298
|16 582
|48,9100
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 200
|48,9937
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-23
|FR0000073298
|4 300
|48,9711
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-23
|FR0000073298
|12 895
|48,8412
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-23
|FR0000073298
|11 520
|48,8297
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 300
|48,8553
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-23
|FR0000073298
|4 285
|48,8401
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-23
|FR0000073298
|13 318
|48,7821
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-23
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|48,7491
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|48,7629
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 682
|48,7821
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment