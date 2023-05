EDF:Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

English French

15 May 2023



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)



Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 10 May 2023



4,000,933,682



Number of theoretical voting rights:

6,632,545,088 Number of exercisable voting rights:

6,631,656,577

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

