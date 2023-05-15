Micro Irrigation Systems Market Growth and Trends Analysis By 2030, Reports Insights

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report Global Micro Irrigation System Market by Reports Insights, the market attained a valuation of USD 9.9 Billion in 2022. With a projected CAGR of 10.3%, it is expected to expand significantly and reach USD 23.92 Billion by 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of micro irrigation systems in agricultural practices for efficient water management and enhanced crop yields.

Global Micro Irrigation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Spray Irrigation, and Subsurface Irrigation), Application (Field Crops, Orchards, Vineyards, Vegetables, Plantation Crops, and Ornamental Plants), End-Use (Agricultural Farms, Industries, and Other), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Micro irrigation is defined as a modern method of irrigation that allows water to be irrigated through sprinklers, drippers, foggers, and other emitters on the subsurface or surface of the land. Additionally, micro irrigation systems are effective in saving water and enhancing crop yield in comparison to the conventional surface irrigation method. Moreover, the systems are also employed to control soil moisture that is essential for the production of greenhouse vegetables including cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, chilies, and others.





The ability of micro irrigation systems to improve the product yield by offering water and power saving operations is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the irrigation system is suitable for all kinds of soil including clayey and loamy soil, and also enables the soil to retain moisture content. Moreover, the irrigation systems namely sprinkler irrigation enable uniform distribution of pesticides and fertilizers further driving the market growth. In addition, governments in many countries are providing incentives and subsidies to farmers to adopt micro irrigation systems particularly, in regions of water scarcity. For instance, in July 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel launched the fourth-generation irrigation system that offers high-tech precision and ultimate response to the climate crisis. The advanced system calculates accurate irrigation standards for Israeli grape growers on the basis of data collected from regional meteorological stations, reduces the water cost, and enhances crop yield.

The integration of advanced sensors with micro irrigation systems to provide real-time updates on plant growth is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market. The advanced sensors are capable of monitoring soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and other factors in real-time, allowing for efficient water delivery to crops. The integration results in improved crop yields, reduced water usage, and increased profitability for farmers. However, the cost of manufacturing advanced micro irrigation systems is expensive that limits the adoption of such systems, and compels the user to seek traditional irrigation systems.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 23.92 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 10.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players T-L Irrigation Co., The Toro Company, Rivulis Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, PepsiCo, Inc., Netafim Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Sprinkler Irrigation

Spray Irrigation

and Subsurface Irrigation By Application Field Crops



Orchards

Vineyards

Vegetables

Plantation Crops

Ornamental Plants By End-Use Agricultural Farms

Industries

Other Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies By Geography North America



Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Highlights

The Global Micro Irrigation System Market size is estimated to reach USD 23.92 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, Micro Irrigation System is divided based on the Type into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Spray Irrigation, and Subsurface Irrigation.

In the context of Application, the market is separated into Field Crops, Orchards, Vineyards, Vegetables, Plantation Crops, and Ornamental Plants

Based on the End-Use, the market is segregated into Agricultural Farms, Industries, and Others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players.

Micro Irrigation System Market Growth Drivers:

The ability of micro irrigation systems to enhance the product yield by offering power and water saving operations is driving the growth of the market.

The micro irrigation systems including sprinkler irrigation are suitable for all soil types and also possess moisture retain properties.

Increasing government initiatives by providing incentives and subsidies to farmers to adopt micro-irrigation systems is fueling the market growth.

Restraints

Water clogging is the major restraint for the growth of micro irrigation systems market.

The high cost of production and maintenance of advanced micro irrigation systems hinders the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The incorporation of advanced sensors that deliver real-time updates on plant growth is projected to create opportunities for the micro irrigation system market.

Global Micro Irrigation System Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the drip irrigation segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of the drip irrigation system to deliver the water directly to the plant roots resulting in less water consumption and improved yield. Additionally, drip irrigation reduces leaching of water and supplies the nutrients below the root zone. Moreover, the irrigation system prevents disease by minimizing water contact with the stems, leaves, and fruit of plants further, promoting the growth of drip irrigation systems.

Based on Application, the orchards segment offered substantial shares to the global micro irrigation system market in the year 2022. Orchard crops including bananas, tomatoes, and beetroots need large amount of water to grow and micro irrigation systems are ideal for delivering water uniformly. Additionally, orchards are subjected to fungal infections and drip irrigation systems are suitable to supply fungicides directly to the plant roots thus, promoting the growth of the micro irrigation systems market.

Based on End-Use, the agricultural farms accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the expanding agriculture sector that raises the demand for advanced irrigation systems to enhance crop yield. Additionally, the advancements in technology including pumping units and spraying equipment is also bolstering the growth of agricultural farms in countries including India to produce greenhouse crops.

Based on region, Asia Pacific countries are the major contributors to the growth of the micro irrigation system market. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products in countries including Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies namely micro sprinkler irrigation for fumigation and chemigation is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing government investments for the adoption of advanced micro irrigation systems by farmers is significantly contributing to drive the market growth in the region.

Browse Full Report with Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-micro-irrigation-systems-market-statistical-analysis-673886

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Netafim partnered with FluroSat to integrate Flurosat’s advanced data into Netafim’s fertigation cloud-based platform, NetBeat and automated irrigation. The integration is expected to enable more accurate, more reliable irrigation, fumigation, and crop management decisions.

In March 2020, The Toro Company completed the acquisition of Venture products to expand its portfolio in the North American micro irrigation systems market.

List of Major Global Micro Irrigation System Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

T-L Irrigation Co.

The Toro Company

Rivulis Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc.

Netafim Limited

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

3.Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation, by Revenue (USD Billion), (2023-2030)



3.1.By Type

3.1.1.Drip Irrigation

3.1.2.Sprinkler Irrigation

3.1.3.Spray Irrigation

3.1.4.Subsurface Irrigation

3.2.By Application

3.2.1.Field Crops

3.2.2.Orchards

3.2.3.Vineyards

3.2.4.Vegetables

3.2.5.Plantation Crops

3.2.6.Ornamental Plants

3.3.By End-Use

3.3.1.Agricultural Farms

3.3.2.Industries

3.3.3.Other (Parks, Gardens)



Key Questions Covered in the Micro Irrigation System Market Report

What is Micro Irrigation System?

-Micro irrigation system is an irrigation method that allows low water flow and pressure in comparison to traditional sprinkler systems. The advanced micro-irrigation system is widely employed in agricultural settings for orchards, row crops, and vineyards.





-Micro irrigation system is an irrigation method that allows low water flow and pressure in comparison to traditional sprinkler systems. The advanced micro-irrigation system is widely employed in agricultural settings for orchards, row crops, and vineyards. What specific segmentation details are covered in the Micro Irrigation System Market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

-The report consists of segments including Type, Application, and End-Use. Each segment has a key dominating sub-segment being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, the type segment has witnessed drip irrigation as the dominating segment in the year 2022, owing to the ability to deliver water and nutrients directly to the root of plants.





-The report consists of segments including Type, Application, and End-Use. Each segment has a key dominating sub-segment being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, the type segment has witnessed drip irrigation as the dominating segment in the year 2022, owing to the ability to deliver water and nutrients directly to the root of plants. What specific segmentation details are covered in the Micro Irrigation System Market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

-The report consists of segments including Type, Application, and End-Use. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, in application segment, the plantation crops sub-segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of plantation crops namely coffee among young generation.





-The report consists of segments including Type, Application, and End-Use. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, in application segment, the plantation crops sub-segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of plantation crops namely coffee among young generation. Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the expansion of the food industry that raises the demand for high-quality products using sustainable irrigation methods. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies including sprinkler irrigation that reduces water runoff to prevent the loss of nutrients is also propelling the market growth.

