Global Third-party Logistics Market Grows Bullish as Consumer Desire for Seamless Delivery Experience Soars

London, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving consumer behavior has compelled businesses to strive for creating exceptional delivery experiences for an edge over competition. While stellar expansion of the e-Commerce industry has been an excellent booster to the third-party logistics sector, the COVID-19 pandemics has been indubitably a gamechanger for 3PL service providers. Now that the demand shows no signs of a slowdown anytime soon, the global third-party logistics market is all set for a bullish outlook in the long term.

In a new study, Fairfield Market Research intends to provide an insightful analysis of the global third-party logistics industry to reveal how the growth will unfold in the next few years. Deepening technology penetration, especially in form of automation and robotics, will heighten the market outlook to a significant extent, shows research. With several innovative delivery models emerging popular, the market is upbeat in line with the retail industry’s expansion. Growth of e-Commerce especially bring in an influx of opportunities, says the report.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Third-party Logistics Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/third-party-logistics-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The manufacturing and logistics sectors are largely interdependent. In addition to the profound involvement of supply and distribution partners, the manufacturing industry also has a keen nose when it comes to vendor and inventory management, supply chain visibility, customer services, and business process development. 3PL service providers facilitate operations for the industry operators, which promises incessant demand generation from the manufacturing sector that currently accounts for a significant revenue share of the third-party logistics market. Retail also represents one of the key market segments as logistics remains the cornerstone of retailing, especially the thriving e-tailing sector.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, as the preliminary market research suggests, has the most enabling environment for the third-party logistics market to flourish. Exceptionally high population, growing consumer affluence, mounting inclination toward online shopping, rampant e-Commerce expansion, sharp rise in trading activities, notable pace of technology proliferation, and cheaper labor availability collectively create a strong breeding ground for 3PL service providers.

Asian markets will most likely continue contributing the largest revenue shares to the overall market valuation. An advantage in terms of better resource availability, and the thriving manufacturing sector will further unlock business opportunities in the region. Rapid developments in packaging and distribution sectors are also likely to work to the advantage of Asia Pacific’s third-party logistics industry. The market here is expected to significantly gain from logistics, transportation, and infrastructural developments.

Leaders in Global Third-party Logistics Space

The report would shed light on some of the major players driving the competition landscape of the global third-party logistics market to reveal their major strategic developments, financial profiles, and competitive information. Some of the potential players that would be covered under this report section include DHL Group, Burris Logistics, Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., BDP International, XPO Logistics Inc., Ceva Logistics, and UPS.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/third-party-logistics-market/request-customization

Global Third-party Logistics Market is Segmented as Below:

By Service

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

International Transportation Management (ITM)

Warehousing & Distribution (W&D)

Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)





By Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

By End Use Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Third-party Logistics Market

Third-party Logistics Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/third-party-logistics-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk