Doroni Aerospace Announces Series A Reg D Offering to Fund Development of eVTOL "Flying Cars"

MIAMI, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”) is revolutionizing the future of personal mobility with its 2-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft). The company has announced the launch of its Series A Reg D Offering, providing accredited investors with easy online access to participate in this investment opportunity, marking a significant milestone in the development and growth of its cutting-edge technology.



This watershed moment for the company signified its continued success over the past six months, a period which includes the completion of 53 successful test flights and $3.6 million raised through equity crowdfunding from over 1,900 investors. This investment opportunity is critical step in the organization’s process to obtain official certification from the FAA. Additionally, the company will start delivery of the first units sold in the second half of 2025. By supporting their efforts, investors can contribute to enhancing the company's operations, as well as assisting with recruitment and research and development, ultimately bringing the company's goals to fruition.

With the launch of its Series A Reg D Offering, Doroni Aerospace is taking the next step in its journey to revolutionize personal mobility and transportation. This new development marks an exciting chapter for the company as it prepares to further develop its mobility platform, attract new partners and investors, and scale operations. By pushing the boundaries of aviation technology, Doroni Aerospace is committed to offering sustainable transportation options that can make a significant difference in the lives of people everywhere.

"We are beyond thrilled with the remarkable success of our flight tests, which has truly showcased the immense capabilities of the Doroni eVTOL. We remain steadfast in our mission to revolutionize personal transportation, creating innovative and cutting-edge solutions that will reshape the way we interact with space and beyond," said Doron Merdinger, CEO, and Founder of Doroni Aerospace.

Despite having raised only a fraction of the industry standard funding to date, Doroni has achieved remarkable success in their operations. Their capital efficiency is a testament to the team's ingenuity and strategic decision-making. This achievement positions Doroni favorably in the eyes of potential investors, showcasing their ability to maximize resources and deliver significant returns.

Doroni Aerospace's H1, a two-seater personal eVTOL, is currently available for pre-order and has already begun receiving deposits. With an estimated starting retail price of $250,000, the H1 will provide individuals with a new way to own, fly, and park their very own "flying car" in a standard two-car garage. To get started, customers will only need a current valid driver's license and to complete a 20-hour training course, provided by the company, to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

"This offering represents an important landmark in our journey to revolutionize the aviation and personal mobility industry. By pushing the boundaries of technology, we aim to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the transportation segment," said Yaakov Werdiger, COO of Doroni Aerospace.

Doroni is honored to have the support of Space Florida, a state agency committed to preserving Florida's top position in global aerospace, which is aiding the company in expanding its operations by providing land, facilities, and tooling. Tony Gannon, VP Research & Innovation, and Matt Chesnut, VP Business and Economic Development, are among Doroni's closest collaborators and most ardent supporters.

Additionally, Doroni is delighted to have the steadfast backing of both the City of Pompano Beach, FL and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the primary economic development organization for Broward County, FL. Doroni values these strategic partnerships with the organizations, recognizing their importance in the company's efforts to transform personal mobility and support the economic growth of the area.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email the company at info@doroni.io

For investment opportunities, please visit: https://invest.doroni.io/.

ABOUT DORONI AEROSPACE

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between cities at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff39b220-7f1a-451d-bcbe-ab1e7896bfeb