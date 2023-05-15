Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market to Perceive Highest CAGR of 24.00% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research's latest report, " Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market " provides a thorough analysis of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape, offering valuable insights for industry professionals. To understand the market in-depth, a market research report is the perfect solution. This helps to know how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. DBMR team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients in every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modeling, use of technologies, acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities, and new markets.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global personalized cell therapeutic market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the global personalized cell therapeutic market tends to be around 24.00% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 12,572.34 million in 2022 and would grow to USD 93,671.26 million by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Personalized cells are undifferentiated stem cells that can be divided to generate offspring cells designated as specialized or personalized stem cells. Specialized treatment of numerous chronic diseases such as autoimmune and cancer through vaccinating living cells into the body of patients to boost the personalized cell therapy market. As there are multiple types of living cells such as immature and mature living cell, blood and bone marrow cell and embryonic stem cells that are mainly utilized in personalized cell therapy.

The growing arena of advanced therapies and gene delivery technologies has created an increasingly competitive dynamic where a considerable number of market players are involved in commercializing their personalized cell therapeutic products. Personalized cell therapy has gained a push based on the adoption by the surgeon to treat the patient. The demand for the global personalized cell therapy market has increased the growth of the chronic disease ailment among patients.

Opportunities:

Increased Clinical Trials

Several manufacturers are conducting numerous clinical trials to develop novel personalized cell therapies targeting chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. For instance, in April 2019, Orgenesis Inc. received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to collect liver biopsies from patients at Rambam Medical Center, Israel. The sample will be collected to confirm the safety and efficacy of liver cells for personalized cell replacement therapy in patients with insulin-dependent diabetes resulting from total or partial pancreatectomy. Thus, growing research studies are projected to boost the growth of the global personalized cell therapy market.

Higher Strategic Alliances

Several companies are engaged in strategic alliances to boost their offerings in the space, which is projected to strengthen the market competition during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Laurus Labs announced that an agreement was signed to invest in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT), an IIT-Bombay incubated company developing an indigenous CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of specific types of blood cancers. The Laurus Labs will acquire a 26.62% stake in ImmunoACT for a cash consideration of approximately ₹46 crores.

The most prominent players in the Personalized Cell Therapeutic market include.

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Cipla Inc. (India)

Lupin (India)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

GSK Plc. (U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.K.)

Alvogen (U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.K.)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc (U.S.)

MeiraGTx Limited (U.S.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Development

In December 2021, Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Company announced the launch of YESCARTA. It is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, that will be available to patients suffering from relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan.

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Economic Burden Due to Neurological Disorders

There are numerous studies conducted on stem cell or personalized cell therapy candidates to treat several neurological disorders and spinal cord injuries. For instance, in September 2016, MAPFRE Foundation declared its first clinical trial results of personalized cell therapy in patients having complete and chronic spinal cord injury. The study led to implanting mesenchymal stem cells that can create different types of tissue to treat the injury.

Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Cancer

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the collective occurrence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the personalized cell therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer cases that have been occurred in the U.S. Furthermore, as per the records of NCI, in 2017, about 15,270 children and adolescents of the age group of 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, over 425 million adults suffered from diabetes worldwide, and this is projected to reach 629 million by 2045. Thus, it boosts market growth.

Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the personalized cell therapeutic market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing positive growth for the personalized cell therapeutic market throughout the forecast period due to the region's increased R&D activities on personalized cells and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to increased technological advancement and the increasing prevalence of chronic and metabolic diseases.

Key Market Segments Covered in Personalized Cell Therapeutic Industry Research

Cell Type

Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Cells

Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

End User

Hospitals





Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Some of the Most Important Questions Scrutinized in the Business Intelligence Report:

What are the key growth parameters for this global market during the forecast period?

Which key players are expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors and manufacturers in this market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market for business development and geographical expansion?

Which end-use industries can trigger high demand in the market over the forecast period?

What are the key segments in this market?

Which regional player will anticipated leading the global market in terms of size?

What is the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Which obstacles must new players overcome in order to occupy a major position?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market, By Cell Type Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market, By Application Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market, By End User Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market, By Distribution Channel Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market, By Region Global Personalized Cell Therapeutic Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

