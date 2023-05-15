Nurse Practitioners Needed to Ease the Tennessee Nursing Shortage

Jefferson City, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson City, Tennessee -

Carson-Newman University's Online Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program (MSN-FNP) and Online Post-Master's FNP Certificate (PMC-FNP) Program help address the ongoing nursing shortage in Tennessee by educating and preparing future FNPs to serve local communities.

The United States is currently experiencing a nursing shortage that has been years in the making. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the demand for registered nurses is projected to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031. Tennessee's healthcare system has been disproportionately affected by the nursing shortage, with a deficit of over 15,000 nurses following the pandemic. The Tennessee nursing shortage shows no sign of slowing down; according to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state is projected to experience a shortage of around 12,000 registered nurses by 2025.

The reasons for the nursing shortage are complex and multifaceted. An aging population, an increase in chronic diseases, and a lack of nursing faculty are all contributing factors. One nursing shortage solution is highlighting universities that offer online FNP programs. Offering flexible online nursing programs can help alleviate the nursing shortage by making nursing programs more accessible to a wider range of individuals. Online programs are not limited by geography or capped classes in local universities, which can fill up quickly due to faculty shortages. This accessibility can attract more individuals to pursue or advance their nursing careers, ultimately increasing the number of nurses available in the workforce.

Carson-Newman University is helping address the Tennessee nursing shortage in the advanced nurse practitioner area with its Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) programs. These programs are designed to prepare nurses to become advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who can provide primary care services to patients across the lifespan. In Tennessee, NP's work alongside physicians to provide primary care. This means that our FNP programs are playing an important role in addressing the primary care gap. Across the nation, NP's now have greater opportunities to provide primary care either independently or in collaboration with doctors in family care medical centers.

Carson-Newman University offers two FNP programs: the Online MSN-FNP Program and the Post-Master's FNP Certificate Online Program. The Online MSN-FNP Program is designed for registered nurses with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) who are seeking to become FNPs. Comparatively, the Post-Master's FNP Certificate Online Program is designed for nurses who already have a Master's degree in Nursing and are seeking FNP certification. Both FNP programs offered by Carson-Newman are unique in that the courses are delivered entirely online, allowing students from anywhere to earn their degrees without having to relocate, while providing clinical experience and placement services in sites in the student’s location.

Taught by expert faculty who are practicing nurse practitioners, both FNP programs are rigorous, providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become well-rounded family nurse practitioners. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including pharmacology, health assessment, and pathophysiology. Students also gain hands-on experience through clinical rotations, where they work alongside experienced nurse practitioners to provide care to patients.

One of the key benefits of Carson-Newman's online FNP programs is that they are designed to meet the needs of working nurses. The online format allows students to complete coursework and clinical hours on a flexible schedule, making it easier to balance work and family obligations. This flexibility was particularly valuable during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many nurses faced unprecedented challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Graduates of the programs are highly sought after by healthcare providers across the state, who recognize the quality of education and training they have received. By producing more well-educated, highly skilled nurse practitioners, Carson-Newman is helping to ensure that patients in Tennessee have access to the care they need. According to U.S. News & World Report rankings, Carson-Newman University's online nursing and education programs are both ranked second in Tennessee in their respective categories. Additionally, the online nursing program at Carson-Newman University has been ranked 98th nationally.

Overall, Carson-Newman University's online FNP programs are an innovative solution to the nursing shortage facing Tennessee and the United States as a whole. By providing accessible, high-quality education to aspiring nurse practitioners, Carson-Newman is helping to create a brighter future for health care in our country.

Learn more about Carson-Newman University Online’s Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program and Post-Master's FNP Certificate Online program by visiting the official website at https://onlinenursing.cn.edu/programs

