ON Partners Ranks No. 22 on Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms List

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, announced the company is No. 22 on Forbes’ “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms” List. The list is a prestigious ranking based on survey responses from more than 5,200 external recruiters, HR or hiring managers, and executive job seekers with recent experience working with a recruiting firm.



“ON Partners’ recognition with Forbes list proves that not only are we delivering in our commitment towards innovation and impact, but that our work is being acknowledged within the industry amongst our influential executive peers,” said Tim Conti, Co-President of ON Partners. “ON Partners continues to rise in this ranking each year and prioritize our efforts towards the overall executive search experience, which is why we’ve consistently received a 4.9 out of 5.0-star experience rating from clients and executive placements over the last two years.”

This year, the pure-play retained executive search firm put out relevant, thought leadership insights focused on the supply chain, tech, finance, and semiconductor (chip) industries. ON Partners also focused on its continued growth surrounding private equity and venture capital to add to the conversation and enhance the evolving executive recruitment experience.

“We strive to be a voice in these industry discussions that occur as companies experience challenges, accomplish milestones, and evolve,” said Matt Mooney, Co-President of ON Partners. “This is a firm that is focused on delivering talent intelligence through crafted search solutions with a diversified team of experts to help navigate respective industries and functions.”

As a result of ON Partners’ industry reputation and commitment, they’ve recently partnered with companies such as La-Z-Boy, ETQ, IGM Biosciences, and Baker Hughes on successful executive appointments. The company was also highlighted on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters List, which showcases the largest, fastest-growing executive search firms in the Americas. Additionally, 41% of all closed searches year-to-date were diverse executive appointments.

“The Hunt Scanlon ranking shows year over year revenue growth for the company,” continued Mooney. “At a time where we see others reducing their investments, we’re doubling down on our plans to invest back into the company, our partners, and our clients to further innovate and deliver creative, original search results. And we’re looking forward to more accomplishments to announce as the year progresses.”

To learn more about ON’s pure-play retained executive search approach, visit https://onpartners.com/contact-executive-recruitment-agency/.

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

