4D Printing Market  is Projected To Reach USD 3.72 billion By 2030, From USD 238.37 million in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 41.00% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 4D Printing Market size was valued at USD 238.37 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.00% from 2023 to 2030. The process of 4D printing utilizes a programmable material that can alter its shape, size, and properties in response to external stimuli. Smart materials, such as shape-memory alloys, shape-memory polymers, hydrogels, and carbon fiber composites, are typically employed in 4D printing.

Numerous industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and construction, can utilize 4D printing technology for a variety of purposes. It has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by facilitating the creation of highly complex, highly individualized products that can adapt to various environments or functions.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook

Inkjet Printing

Inkjet printing is a form of computer printing that employs microscopic ink droplets to create a digital image on paper or plastic.[1] Inkjet printers were the most popular type in 2008[2], and they are available in a variety of sizes and prices, ranging from small, inexpensive models for personal use to large, costly models for businesses.

Melt Deposition Modeling (FDM)

FDM, also known as fused filament fabrication, is a common 3D printing technique. Solid and thermoplastic filaments are melted and propelled out of a hot nozzle during the printing process.

The Direct ink writing (DIW)

Direct-Ink-Writing (DIW) is an extrusion-based additive manufacturing technique extensively used at the meso- and micro-scales. In DIW, liquid-phase "ink" is expelled from small nozzles at controlled flow rates and deposited along digitally defined trajectories in order to construct 3D objects layer by layer.

SLA stands for stereolithography

Stereolithography (SLA or SL; also known as vat photopolymerisation, optical manufacturing, photo-solidification, or resin printing) is a technique used to create three-dimensional objects.

The Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

EBM, or Electron Beam Melting, is a 4D manufacturing technique in which a high-energy electron beam melts metal particles.

SLM stands for selective laser melting.

Selective laser melting (SLM) is one of several proprietary names[1] for an additive manufacturing (AM) technique for producing metal components from a bed of material and a heat source. Powder bed fusion (PBF) is the ASTM-approved designation for this process. This method is also referred to as direct metal laser sintering (DMLS).

Application Outlook

Automobile

Self-assembly, self-repair, and the ability to do more than one thing are characteristics of 4D printing that give the automotive industry ample room for expansion. This paper is structured to demonstrate the various automotive-relevant features and materials compatible with 4D printing technology.

Aerospace

The aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to have the largest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 44% over the forecast period. Automotive, construction and utilities, healthcare, apparel, aerospace and defense, and other sectors comprise the global 4D printing market. Over the next few years, the aerospace and defense market will experience significant sales growth. When space memory is utilized in 4D printing, it enables the creation of self-assembling structures. This is very beneficial to the aviation industry. Airbus is attempting to discover a way to cool the engines of planes with a temperature-responsive intelligent material. The defense industry is undergoing rapid transformations.

Chemical Industrial

The chemical industry is exploring 4D printing to create materials whose properties can be altered or adjusted in response to specific stimuli. This technology could be used to create, among other things, intelligent packaging, responsive coatings, and self-repairing materials.

Architecture

Two-way reversibility of 4D-printed composites is an active area of research in materials science, but it has not been explicitly addressed in the context of architectural design due to technical limitations. This study is the first architectural presentation of the complete design, simulation, and fabrication of a 4D-printed and parametrically movable facade.

Education

A 4D-printed object is created in the same manner as a 3D-printed object. The difference is that 4D printing utilizes modern materials that can be programmed to perform various actions when exposed to hot water, light, or heat. So, a nonliving object can alter its 3D shape and behavior over time.

Medical Care

During the forecast period, the health care market is also anticipated to experience strong revenue growth. In order to improve biocompatibility, individuals are devising novel approaches to organ transplantation. This will be a significant market driver over the next few years. This market segment's growth is likely to be driven by the use of 4D printing in emerging disciplines such as tissue engineering, which uses biomaterials to create human skin that can self-assemble.

Material Outlook:

Programmable Carbon Fiber

During the forecast period, the segment for programmable carbon fiber is anticipated to generate the most revenue. Carbon fiber can be utilized in a variety of industries due to its strength, lightness, and rigidity. The printing material, which is applied to pliable carbon fiber and activated by heat, comfortably modifies the material. There was no requirement for complex sensors or actuators. It helps reduce the total quantity of weight. In addition, it decreases the number of duties that are likely to fail.

Programmable Biomaterials

This section discusses the use of biological materials that can be programmed to self-assemble or alter shape in response to specific stimuli, such as proteins, DNA, and living cells. This method could be utilized in tissue engineering, drug delivery, and other areas of biomedical research.

Programmable Smart Materials

This section discusses how to utilize materials whose physical properties alter in response to factors such as temperature, light, or magnetic fields. The category of intelligent materials includes both shape-memory metals and electrical materials. These materials could be utilized to construct devices, detect objects, and move them.

Programmable Hydrogels

This section discusses the use of water-absorbing and water-retaining materials that can be programmed to change shape or properties in response to specific stimuli such as temperature, pH, or light. Hydrogels may be utilized in drug delivery, tissue repair, and other scientific research fields.

Programmable Shape Memory Polymers

In this section, shape- and property-changing polymers are utilized in response to factors such as temperature and light. These materials could be used in the aircraft and automobile industries, as well as other sectors that require lightweight, flexible materials.

Programmable Metal Alloys

This section discusses how to utilize metal alloys that, for instance, alter shape or properties when exposed to heat or magnetic fields. These materials may be utilized in robotics, space travel, and other applications requiring flexible materials.

Programmable Ceramics

This section describes how to utilize ceramics whose physical properties can be altered in response to factors such as temperature or pressure. These materials could be utilized in electronics, aircraft, and other applications requiring robust, heat-resistant substances.

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, the North American market is anticipated to expand rapidly and account for a significant portion of the global market. This is because the concept of 4D technology originated in the United States and people are becoming more intrigued in the development of technology. Scientists are attempting to create 4D materials that can adapt to a variety of environments, as research and development funding in the field continues to increase.

Market Dynamics:

Trends: The market for 4D printing will be driven by the growth of Industry 5.0 and the demand for Industry 4.0.

3D printing, also known as Additive Manufacturing, is a component of Industry 4.0. Recently, there have been numerous funding initiatives that are improving this technology. In January 2019, for instance, Materialise and Genesis Park led a Series A round in which 3-D printer company Essentium raised USD 22 million.

Since additive manufacturing technology is still evolving rapidly, businesses have realized that "manufacturing as a service" is the way to go. In addition, the future of additive manufacturing is the ability to produce personalized products with reduced costs, energy consumption, and material waste. This is precisely what Industry 5.0 offers.

North America will have the largest market share for 4D printing.

North America, and the United States in particular, are among the earliest countries to implement additive manufacturing. In the coming years, it will likely continue to dominate the market.

In December 2018, Autodesk, a company based in the United States, launched ADAPT. It is an additive manufacturing consortium founded on visionary research, scalable education tools, actionable strategic insights, and an academic-industry ecosystem.

Drivers: Intelligent materials are gaining in popularity.

The increasing demand for smart materials is one of the primary factors propelling the 4D printing market. Intelligent materials can detect, respond to, and adapt to environmental changes. They have unique properties that allow them to alter their shape, color, or other characteristics in response to factors such as light, heat, or pressure.

4D printing technology enables the fabrication of complex structures and systems from self-assembling or self-repairing intelligent materials. This makes them very useful in a variety of circumstances.

Research and development expenditures increased.

Due to increased spending on research and development, the 4D printing market is likely to expand significantly. Since the technology is still in its infancy, a great deal of research and development is required to make it better and more useful. It is essential to develop new materials, software, and instruments for 4D printing so that it can be used in a wider variety of applications and be more accurate and precise.

Governments and private corporations are investing heavily in 4D printing research and development to foster innovation and create new market opportunities.

Opportunity: Possibility for use in numerous sectors

The technology of 4D printing has the potential to revolutionize many industries by making manufacturing more advanced and efficient. The military, as well as the aerospace, automotive, construction, and healthcare industries, are investigating the technology.

In the aerospace industry, 4D printing can enable the fabrication of structures that can alter their configuration in response to changes in temperature or pressure. This can contribute to the development of aircraft components that can alter their shape to reduce drag and improve flight performance.

Emerging industries

In emerging markets, the 4D printing market has the potential to expand as more people desire customized and intelligent products. There is a demand for new, high-quality products in these markets, and this technology can help meet that demand.

