Extensiv and CBRE Discuss Research and How 3PLs and Merchants Can Expand Their Geographic Footprint Amid Warehouse Scarcity and Rising Rents

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 15, 2023 -- Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — announced a live online discussion to explore distribution research, trends, and guidance for merchants and 3PLs. The webinar will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 am PT.



What: In the face of a warehouse direct vacancy rate of just 3.5% and record-breaking rent growth, North American 3PLs and merchants are challenged with increasing warehouse space and expanding geographic reach in this hyper-competitive market to meet rising consumer expectations for fast and free shipping. In this webinar, CBRE’s Mike Fisher will join Extensiv’s CMO Rachel Trindade to discuss warehouse real estate trends and creative solutions 3PLs and merchants can leverage to expand their footprint and increase efficiency.

Topics will include:

Warehouse capacity and space opportunities and real estate trends impacting the market

Top growth markets, vacancy rates, rents, and costs to consider when buying or building

How construction rates and labor availability are influencing the market

Best practices for reducing the cost of occupancy





Who: Mike Fisher, real estate advisor at CBRE, the world’s most extensive commercial real estate services and investment firm, and Rachel Trindade, CMO of Extensiv, the visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment.

When: Wednesday, May 17, at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET

Registration: To register, please visit this page (or visit https://www.extensiv.com/resource-library/webinar/warehouse-real-estate-market-trends )

