TSS, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JIM OLIVIER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES, Modular and Edge Solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, today announced that the Company has appointed Jim Olivier as TSS’s new Senior Vice President of Sales for the Modular and Edge Solutions business unit. He will assume all revenue attainment responsibility for this business.



“Jim brings years of delivering profitable business and revenue growth. He has demonstrated leadership and success in software and managed services, resulting in strong customer satisfaction and recognized business value. Jim is the consummate teammate and leader, who strives for excellence in everything he does. The addition of Jim to our senior management team is an important strategic growth step for TSS” said Darryll Dewan, President and CEO of TSS, Inc. “I am confident that Jim will be a tremendous asset to help us execute our strategic plan. I am delighted to welcome Jim to the TSS team.”

Olivier is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience leading enterprise solutions and managed service sales organizations supporting the IT industry. Prior to his role at TSS, he was Senior Manager of Sales for Dell Technologies Endpoint Security leading a team responsible for Eastern US Canada, Federal sales and services. .Jim has prior sales leadership and service experiences with Credant Technologies, VA Software Solutions, and i2 Technologies. “I am excited to join the TSS team as Senior Vice President and look forward to leveraging my solution selling experiences to help TSS execute its growth plans in the Modular and Edge business.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www. tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

