Nature Publishes Work Demonstrating Clinical ink Technology Sensitivity to Parkinson’s Disease

Winston Salem, NC, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announces the publication of “Using a smartwatch and smartphone to assess early Parkinson’s disease in the WATCH-PD study” in npj Parkinson’s Disease.

Baseline data from the WATCH-PD study—a longitudinal, multicenter study that deployed consumer-grade wearable and sensor devices loaded with a movement disorders application developed by Clinical ink—underwent feature engineering and statistical modeling to evaluate the technology’s sensitivity to symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The application consisted of digital assessments of cognition, speech, and motor performance. Results demonstrated significant associations between the digital biomarkers developed from the wearable device and sensor data streams, and conventional clinical scoring methods used in Parkinson’s disease.

“Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease with increasing prevalence. However, diagnosis of early Parkinson’s disease remains difficult due to complexity of symptoms,” said David Anderson, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Clinical ink. “This publication demonstrates the potential use for consumer wearables in the detection and staging of early-stage Parkinson’s disease.”

"We are thrilled to co-author this study in npj Parkinson’s Disease,” added Jonathan Goldman, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Clinical ink. “I am delighted that Clinical ink is taking a leadership role in clinical research applications of these novel technologies. I hope that wearables and associated analytic tools can improve the lives of patients living with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.”

The WATCH-PD study was funded with support from Biogen, Takeda, and the Critical Path for Parkinson’s Consortium 3DT.

About Clinical Ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.