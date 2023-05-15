Associa Executives To Present At 2023 CAI Annual Conference

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that three of its executives have been invited to present at the 50th Annual Community Associations Institute (CAI) 2023 Annual Conference and Exposition, which takes place in Dallas this May 17-20.

On May 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Greg Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® with Associa will co-host, Gaming the System: How to Better Organize Your Work and Social Media. Attendees will learn how to get a jumpstart on daily obstacles with tips and tricks to manage their email inbox and social media. This unique program will help attendees learn how to face life like a game. They will also discover applications that can be immediately implemented to put one’s organizational life in balance.

On May 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Andrew Fortin, Esq., senior vice president of external affairs with Associa in Dallas will co-host, Bad Behavior: Harassment, Abuse, and Intimidation in Communities. This seminar is designed to help board members and community managers more effectively deal with harassment, abuse, and intimidation on a daily basis. Attendees will hear about real-world scenarios while learning techniques and best practices that teach them how to promptly resolve conflicts and explore the process of filing a claim with a state civil rights department.

On May 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jon Bach, CMCA®, AMS® a portfolio manager with Associa Community Management Corporation will co-host, Charting a Course Post-Surfside. This seminar will help attendees better understand new challenges facing community associations following the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla. Get an update on the investigation and hear how legislative changes, reserve study and funding mandates, inspection requirements, mortgage questionnaires, and insurance challenges now shape new best practices.

“Associa takes great pride in its team members who willingly offer to share their industry knowledge and expertise with our peers,” said Debra Warren®, Associa Vice President of Learning and Development. “When we collectively partner with fellow community management providers through member organizations like CAI, we are helping professionals and volunteer leaders alike, create strong, vibrant communities with better results for everyone.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa