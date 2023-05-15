Oxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 2 May 2023

Regulated Information

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US – May 15, 2023 – 08.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, held its annual shareholders' meeting on May 2, 2023. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting.

All documents pertaining to the annual shareholders’ meeting held on May 2, 2023, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

