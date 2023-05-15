Independent Living Systems Fully Licensed to Provide Home Medical Equipment

Miami, FL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, is excited to announce that it has been licensed as a Home Medical Provider, meaning that it can provide critical durable medical equipment for the home to partnering health care organizations and the general public.

The license was granted by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and is good for two years. With this license, ILS will be able to provide a wider range of medical equipment to its patients and partners, including respiratory therapy equipment, hospital beds, and mobility aids. It will also be able to supply incontinence supplies, which are critical for many seniors and other people with certain health conditions.

Our commitment to excellence in managing this program is further evidenced by achieving a three-year accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these additional services to our patients," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of Independent Living Systems. "Our goal has always been to provide the best possible care to those in need, and this license will enable us to do just that."

The ability to provide home medical devices further ILS’ mission to help allow people to “age in place” and continue to live independently for as long as possible. ILS has been a trusted provider of home health care solutions for over 20 years, and this new license further cements the company's commitment to improving the lives of its clients.

By expanding its offerings to include medical equipment, ILS will be able to provide a more comprehensive suite of services and better meet the needs of its clients.

For more information on ILS and its services, visit ilshealth.com

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that support high-cost, complex populations in the dual eligible (Medicare and Medicaid), persons with disabilities, and special needs markets. The company owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.