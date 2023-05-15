Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Honors Law Enforcement

Dallas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is honoring law enforcement officers across the country for National Police Week.

The popular, Texas-style barbecue brand will spend National Police Week, May 14th – May 20th, honoring the courageous men and women that protect and serve our communities every day. Each law enforcement officer visiting Dickey’s this week will receive an iconic Big Yellow Cup for FREE with their purchase of $10 or more.

Dickey’s guests also have the opportunity year-round to support local first responder hero’s by selecting to donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of the barbecue brand who are dedicated to supporting first responders, during check out either in store or at while ordering on dickeys.com.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each Big Yellow Cup sale goes directly to the Dickey Foundation who provide grants to local law enforcement teams, such as a grant to the K9 Unit of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, operations equipment for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department, E-Bikes for the Jacinto City Police Department, and protective armor for Gretna Police Department and Slidell Police Department.

“At Dickey’s we are passionate about supporting the law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We value the opportunity to recognize these officers with a small token of our appreciation during National Police Appreciation Week.”

Guests can also bring the barbecue home, keep your guests out of the kitchen and around the table. Dickey’s is always offering catering services perfect for any size gathering, available to order now!

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment