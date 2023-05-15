Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for April 2023

English Estonian

The net asset value (NAV) of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at the end of April 2023 amounted to EUR 1.1181 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit increased by 0.2%. The total net asset value of the Fund rose to EUR 133.8 million over the month. The EPRA NRV as of 30 April 2023 was EUR 1.1695 per unit, corresponding to an increase of 0.2% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for April 2023 amounted to EUR 1.3 million, corresponding to a decrease of 0.1 million over the previous month (EUR 1.4 million in March 2023). The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.3 million in April 2023.

At the end of April 2023, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.9 million (31 December 2022: EUR 5.3 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.1 million into the Meraki tenant fit-out works. Operational costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

As of 30 April 2023, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 324.7 million (31 December 2022: EUR 344.0 million).

