UPDATE: LiveOne CEO Robert Ellin to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Needham Analyst Laura Martin on May 17th at 9:30am ET

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin, will present at the upcoming 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.



Mr. Ellin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat hosted by Needham analyst, Laura Martin, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:30 am ET.

Event: LiveOne Analyst Fireside Chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference



Date: Wednesday 17, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Register to watch both the live presentation and the replay here:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/lvo/2083735

Mr. Ellin will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham sales representative.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO ) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of April 11, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.9 million**. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.