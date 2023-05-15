Rollable TV Market to Grow at CAGR of 36.05% through 2032; OLED Technology & Design Innovation to Bolster Growth

Newark, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global rollable TV market is expected to grow from USD 219 million in 2022 to USD 4,758.06 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 36.05% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Rollable TVs are predicted to change the TV industry. It is presently targeting the more sophisticated, luxurious customer. It has become the ideal combination of technology and design innovation which will contribute to its significant growth soon. The organizations manufacturing rollable TVs offer many services and features; for instance, LG Signature OLED R TV allows the user to play with many different screen sizes and aspects. Also, it is available in many colours like moon gray, signature black, topaz blue and toffee brown to attract customers. Moreover, the organization provides 3 years of extended service and sends technicians twice a year to inspect the working of the TV. LG would also send technicians to help in installing the TV. These factors would attract the customers to flourish the market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global rollable TV market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In August 2020: Innolux presented its rollable mini-LED display. It is a 55-inch display which features active matrix (AM) driving technology. This display was introduced for commercial and PID applications. According to the organization, Mini LED displays have advantages in production cost and reliability, which make them leave behind OLED products in applications such as PID (public information display). The organization is also focusing on commercial and meeting room applications.



Market Growth & Trends



Rollable TVs have high prices, so it is likely to start as a small niche market and complement the interior design. This TV can be hidden by rolling it. This is also getting used as its main selling point, as it disappears when there is no need to see it. Moreover, the rollable tv can be incorporated with any piece of furniture, from beds to worktops, and it does not take up too much space. This type of technology would allow very large displays without being intrusive. OLED use for premium TVs like rollable TVs would grow as luxury OLED models are proving to be more profitable than liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs as they have higher retail prices. As this market generally targets the sophisticated consumer as it is a luxury niche product, the manufacturers highlight the certifications they have taken to attract consumers’ attention. For instance, LG Signature OLED R uses an OLED panel approved by Swiss-based Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) to show that it decreases the use of hazardous substances, produces fewer air pollutants, and is easy to recycle. The expensive range of rollable TVs gives customers a good choice for redefining their lifestyle, which could help make a bold statement. Moreover, it provides excellent picture quality in a way that gives an immersive experience in everything from sports to movies to gaming.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the Oled segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.13% and market revenue of 190.81 million.



The technology segment is divided into Oled, E-Paper Display, Quantum Dot Led and Led-Backlit LCD. In 2022, the Oled segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.13% and market revenue of 190.81 million. TV makers are finding a shortage of LCD panel supplies, and their inventory has fallen to 60% of normal levels. On the other OLED market is growing as LG Display has stepped up the supply.



• In 2022, the 52- 65 inches segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 79.81% and market revenue of 174.78 million.



The screen size segment is divided into below 52 inches, 52- 65 inches and above 65 inches. In 2022, the 52- 65 inches segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 79.81% and market revenue of 174.78 million. Based on one of the studies, most of the OLED advanced TV was sold in size 55 inches and 65 inches.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Rollable TV Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global rollable TV industry, with a market share of 38.43% and a market value of around 84.16 million in 2022. As rollable tv is a niche premium product, the organizations are moving slowly and planning to launch in a market which can offer them a good opening. For instance, Asian countries like China and Japan etc. are generally more open to new formats. For instance, in April 2022, Samsung Display plans to launch a new product that could compete with its competitor LG. The organization is working on the next generation of QD-OLED panels and planning to decrease the usage of glass substrates from the present two to one that will then be capable of rolling. The company will soon launch its own rollable TV, and its price is expected to be lower than its competitor LG’s rollable TV.



Key players operating in the global rollable TV market are:



• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Sharp Corp. (Foxconn)

• Visionox Corporation

• BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

• Innolux Corp.

• Ink Holdings, Inc.

• Japan Display Inc.

• Corning Incorporated



This study forecasts revenue and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2031. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global rollable TV market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Rollable TV Market by Technology:



• Oled

• E-Paper Display

• Quantum Dot Led

• Led-Backlit LCD



Global Rollable TV Market by Screen Size:



• Below 52 inches

• 52- 65 Inches

• Above 65 inches



About the report:



The global rollable TV market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



