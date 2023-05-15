Cytokinetics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2023 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced one Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentation and two moderated ePoster presentations at Heart Failure 2023 an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online and in Prague, Czech Republic from May 20, 2023 – May 23, 2023.



Late Breaking Clinical Trial

Title: REDWOOD-HCM-Cohort 4: Aficamten in Non-Obstructive HCM

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D. M.S., Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: May 20, 2023

Topic: Treatment

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials: Chronic HF and Cardiomyopathies

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 4:00-5:00 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM CEST

Location: Room 1

Moderated Poster Presentations

Title: Risk of Safety Events Considered Potential Barriers to Utilization of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy Among Patients with Worsening Heart failure and Ejection Fraction 30% or Lower

Presenter: Stephen Greene, M.D., Division of Cardiology, Duke University Medical Center & Duke Clinical Research Institute

Date: May 20, 2023

Topic: Pharmacotherapy

Session Title: Chronic Heart Failure - Pharmacotherapy 1

Session Type: Moderated ePosters

Session Time: 9:00-9:45 AM CEST

Location: Moderated ePosters 3

Title: Risk of Acute Heart Failure Events in Patients with Recent Worsening Heart Failure and Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction of 30% or Lower

Presenter: Nihar R. Desai, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine, Vice Chief, Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation

Date: May 21, 2023

Topic: Epidemiology, Prognosis, Outcome

Session Title: Chronic Heart Failure - Epidemiology, Prognosis, Outcome 5

Session Type: Moderated ePosters

Session Time: 12:00-12:45 PM CEST

Location: Moderated ePosters 2

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM and the company plans to begin a Phase 3 trial later this year. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-3828136 (CK-136), a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, as well as CK-4021586 (CK-586), a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our other clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten, or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(415) 290-7757