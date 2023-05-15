Enservco Corporation Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

8 th consecutive quarter of YOY revenue growth, continued improvement in profit metrics

Revenue up 4% to $8.9 million from $8.6 million



Gross profit up 56% to $2.0 million from $1.3 million



Adjusted EBITDA up 255% to $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million



Company continues to de-lever balance sheet, reducing long-term debt to $7.2 million from $8.4 million since 2022 year-end and from $36 million at peak debt in 2019; Company plans for additional debt reduction through remainder of 2023



Company will conduct investor conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (call details below)



LONGMONT, Colo., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report our eighth consecutive quarter of higher year-over-year revenue,” said Rich Murphy, Executive Chairman. “In addition to a 4% increase in revenue, our gross profit improved by 56% year over year and adjusted EBITDA more than tripled. We anticipate improved profit metrics based on expected non-recurrence of certain legal and stock-based compensation expenses combined with Company-wide cost reductions.

“Going forward, we are focused on three primary initiatives – improving cost efficiencies, further de-levering our balance sheet, and continuing to grow and diversify our revenue,” Murphy added. “We are implementing expense reductions across our business, with an emphasis on lowering corporate overhead, including headcount and public company costs. Having already reduced our peak long-term debt of $36 million to $7.2 million, we anticipate further debt reduction in 2023 and are working on a refinancing plan designed to lower debt service and enhance cash flows. And, finally, we expect to continue driving organic growth while exploring opportunities to add accretive revenue streams through M&A activity and potentially adding new, internally developed service offerings.”

First Quarter Results

Revenue increased 4% year over year to $8.9 million from $8.6 million due to increased customer demand coupled with continued growth in the Company’s East Texas hot oiling operations and price increases in certain markets.

Gross profit increased 56% to $2.0 million from $1.3 million in the same quarter last year due to the positive impact of cost reduction measures.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was up 255% to $0.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Net loss in the first quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $3.1 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The first quarter 2023 net loss included approximately $0.3 million in legal costs, a large portion of which are expected to be non-recurring, as well as $0.1 million for a one-time restricted stock issuance. The year-ago first quarter included a $4.3 million gain on extinguishment of debt related to the Company’s first quarter 2022 debt refinancing.

The Company continued to reduce long-term debt in the first quarter, which declined to $7.2 million from $8.4 million at 2022 year-end and from a high of $36 million in 2019 when the Company began its debt reduction program.

Enservco closed the first quarter with stockholders’ equity of $4.3 million, up from $1.2 million at December 31, 2022. Per the NYSE American Exchange’s continued listing standards, the Company is required to have stockholders’ equity in excess of $6.0 million, a threshold it expects to achieve assuming Enservco shareholders approve Proxy Proposal 2 at the upcoming June 13, 2023, Annual Meeting. Management strongly encourages shareholders to approve Proxy Proposal 2, which clears the way for its largest shareholder Cross River Partners to convert up to $2.5 million of convertible debt to equity. Such conversion would not only help Enservco meet the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity requirement, but it would support the Company’s ongoing initiative to reduce long-term debt to enhance cash flows and increase financial flexibility.

Conference Call Information

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming, West Virginia, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, and Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing Enservco’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," “should,” and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include ability to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and grow and diversify revenue through M&A and internal service development; potential for shareholder approval of Cross River Partners’ debt conversion; ability to meet the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity standard and to achieve further debt service reduction, debt refinancing and improvement in profit metrics and cash flows; and expectations that certain legal and accounting expenses will be non-recurring. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Production services $ 2,863 $ 2,747 Completion and other services 6,049 5,836 Total revenues 8,912 8,583 Expenses: Production services 2,317 2,584 Completion and other services 4,580 4,710 Sales, general, and administrative expenses 1,503 1,111 Severance and transition costs 1 - (Gain) Loss on disposal of equipment (1 ) 35 Depreciation and amortization 971 1,143 Total operating expenses 9,371 9,583 Loss from operations (459 ) (1,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (590 ) (172 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - 4,277 Other (expense) income 29 35 Total other (expense) income (561 ) 4,140 (Loss) income from before taxes (1,020 ) 3,140 Deferred Income tax benefit 16 - Net (loss) income $ (1,004 ) $ 3,140 Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.27 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 14,208 11,452 Add: Dilutive shares - 135 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 14,208 11,587





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation from Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA 2023

2022

Net (loss) income $ (1,004 ) $ 3,140 Add back: Interest expense 590 172 Deferred Income tax benefit (16 ) - Depreciation and amortization 971 1,143 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 541 4,455 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation 196 21 (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets (1 ) 35 Gain on debt extinguishment - (4,277 ) Other (income) expense (29 ) (35 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 707 $ 199





ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,771 $ 35 Accounts receivable, net 4,221 4,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 508 989 Inventories 322 320 Note receivable, current 75 75 Assets held for sale 78 78 Total current assets 6,975 5,960 Property and equipment, net 10,349 11,236 Goodwill 546 546 Intangible assets, net 127 182 Note receivable, less current 200 225 Right-of-use asset - finance, net 19 22 Right-of-use asset - operating, net 1,338 1,476 Other assets 187 191 TOTAL ASSETS $ 19,741 $ 19,838 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,660 $ 4,868 Utica facility (Note 5) 1,301 1,250 LSQ facility (Note 5) 2,611 2,945 March 2022 convertible note, related party (note 2 and Note 5) 120 100 July 2022 convertible note, related party (note 2 and Note 5) 90 60 Lease liability - finance, current 14 13 Lease liability - operating, current 611 597 Current portion of long-term debt 39 54 Other Current Liabilities 76 354 Total current liabilities 8,522 10,241 Non-Current Liabilities: Utica facility, less current portion (Note 5) 3,636 3,963 March 2022 convertible note, related party (note 2 and Note 5) 29 1,100 July 2022 convertible note, related party (note 2 and Note 5) 1,110 1,140 Nov Cross River Revolver note, related party (note 2 and Note 5) 870 818 Utica Residual Liability 146 110 Lease liability - finance, less current portion 12 11 Lease liablity - operating, less current portion 833 991 Deferred tax liabilities 257 273 Other non-current liabilities 22 22 Total non-current liabilities 6,915 8,428 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,437 18,669 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,835,753 and 11,439,191 shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 6,907 shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 11,828,846 and 11,432,284 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 90 59 Additional paid-in capital 46,374 42,266 Accumulated deficit (42,160 ) (41,156 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,304 1,169 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 19,741 $ 19,838



