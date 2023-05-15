Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

DENVER, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial, will present at the Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:40am EDT.



The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleets in the U.S. The use of these aircraft and Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to the be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.