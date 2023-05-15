VirTra Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record Revenue Performance of $10.0 Million, Up 48%



Net Income Improves By $2.3 Million to $2.9 Million

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here .

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 48% to a record $10.0 million

Gross profit increased 88% to $6.9 million, or 69% of total revenue

Net income increased by $2.4 million to $2.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.0 million

Improved strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million at March 31, 2023



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Δ Total Revenue $10.0 $6.8 48% Gross Profit $6.9 $3.7 88% Gross Margin 69.3% 54.6% 27% Net Income (Loss) $2.9 $0.6 N/A Diluted EPS $0.27 $0.05 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $3.99 $1.05 N/A

Management Commentary

“Coming off our 17th consecutive year of revenue growth in 2022, in Q1 we worked from our record backlog to deliver VirTra’s first ever quarterly revenue performance in the double-digit millions,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “Simultaneously, our actions to improve internal processes and streamline the overall business have significantly enhanced the efficiency of our operations, leading to the strongest bottom-line performance in the Company’s history. To build on our market-leading position and expand our revenue pathways, we are pursuing additional product and content development to make VirTra’s training capabilities even stronger.”

John Givens, co-CEO of VirTra added: “We remain committed to optimizing our business operations and driving profitability while ramping up our sales efforts as we move into the second quarter and beyond. While we are making strides in clearing our backlog and fulfilling orders more efficiently, we recognize that there are still many untapped opportunities in the market, both domestic and international. To capitalize on this potential, we are implementing sales initiatives to maximize our market penetration and prioritize areas with the greatest growth potential. We are focused on continued success in the coming quarters as we execute our growth strategies."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 48% to $10.0 million from $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was the result of the deliveries of two major government contracts and one large international contract.

Gross profit increased 88% to $6.9 million from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 69.3%, an improvement compared to 54.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increased sales achieved while maintaining cost of sales in line with 2022 levels. The increased gross margins resulted from the favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold in the quarter.

Net operating expense was $3.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net operating expenses was due to increased R&D expenses, additional costs related to the Orlando facility and one-time costs in payroll and related expenses.

Operating income increased by $2.8 million to $3.5 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased to $4.0 million from $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Financial Commentary

"Our first quarter financial results represent vast year-over-year improvements and demonstrate the success of our ongoing efforts to drive growth and profitability," said CFO Alanna Boudreau. “We achieved a strong gross profit margin of 69%, a reflection of our focus on maintaining cost of sales while effectively selling a favorable mix of simulators, accessories, and services. Our record net income of $2.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million highlight our ability to execute even amidst operational transformations. These strong results put us on track to meet our financial targets for 2023 and position us well for continued success in the law enforcement and military simulator markets."

Conference Call

VirTra’s management will hold a conference call today (May 15, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and co-CEO, Bob Ferris, co-CEO John Givens and Chief Financial Officer Alanna Boudreau, will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9208

International number: 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13738125

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and is available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website .

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13738125

About VirTra, Inc.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase % 2023 2022 (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $ 2,946,373 $ 577,074 $ 2,369,299 411 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 641,345 124,000 517,345 417 % Depreciation and amortization 227,570 215,746 11,824 5 % Interest (net) 48,183 57,246 (9,063 ) -16 % EBITDA $ 3,863,471 $ 974,066 $ 2,889,405 296 % Right of use amortization 121,774 79,853 41,921 52 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,985,245 $ 1,053,919 $ 2,931,326 278 %





-Financial Tables to Follow





VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,257,735 $ 13,483,597 Accounts receivable, net 4,689,725 3,002,887 Inventory, net 10,747,794 9,592,328 Unbilled revenue 7,916,478 7,485,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 532,726 531,051 Total current assets 38,144,458 34,095,853 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 15,208,876 15,267,133 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 1,091,040 1,212,814 Intangible assets, net 582,151 587,777 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 377,253 376,461 Deferred tax asset, net 3,104,507 2,238,762 Total long-term assets 20,399,518 19,718,638 Total assets $ 58,543,976 $ 53,814,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,568,651 $ 1,251,240 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,334,707 1,494,890 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,374,717 1,917,922 Note payable, current 229,398 232,537 Operating lease liability, short-term 565,949 557,683 Deferred revenue, short-term 3,803,298 4,302,492 Total current liabilities 10,876,720 9,756,764 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 2,345,698 1,605,969 Note payable, long-term 7,992,612 8,050,116 Operating lease liability, long-term 585,165 720,023 Total long-term liabilities 10,923,475 10,376,108 Total liabilities 21,800,195 20,132,872 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,924,274 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and 10,900,759 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,091 1,089 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - Additional paid-in capital 31,536,182 31,420,395 Retained earnings 5,206,508 2,260,135 Total stockholders’ equity 36,743,781 33,681,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 58,543,976 $ 53,814,491

















VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue: Net Sales $ 10,026,935 $ 6,753,228 Total Revenue 10,026,935 6,753,228 Cost of sales 3,077,997 3,066,138 Gross Profit 6,948,938 3,687,090 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,711,337 2,296,392 Research and Development 766,296 679,395 Net Operating expense 3,477,633 2,975,787 Income from operations 3,471,305 711,303 Other Income (expense): Other Income 183,642 54,323 Other Expense (67,229 ) (64,552 ) Net other income (expense) 116,413 (10,229 ) Income before provision for income taxes 3,587,718 701,074 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 641,345 124,000 Net Income $ 2,946,373 $ 577,074 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,917,311 10,807,269 Diluted 10,919,391 10,850,376

















VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,946,373 $ 577,074 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 227,570 215,746 Right of use amortization 121,774 79,853 Employee stock compensation 24,063 26,250 Stock issued for service 75,000 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,686,838 ) (1,242,273 ) Inventory, net (1,155,466 ) (1,933,137 ) Deferred taxes (865,745 ) (63,210 ) Unbilled revenue (430,488 ) (1,887,960 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,675 ) (20,391 ) Other assets (792 ) (186,727 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 1,610,884 603,601 Operating lease liability (126,592 ) (83,399 ) Deferred revenue 240,535 798,319 Net cash (used in) operating activities 978,603 (3,116,254 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets - (51,644 ) Purchase of property and equipment (163,441 ) (804,433 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (163,441 ) (856,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of debt (57,750 ) (57,975 ) Stock options exercised 16,726 7,975 Net cash (used in) financing activities (41,024 ) (50,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 774,138 (4,022,331 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,483,597 19,708,565 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 14,257,735 $ 15,686,234 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash (refunded) paid: Income taxes paid (refunded) $ - $ 99,035 Interest paid 3,345 63,776 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of inventory to property and equipment $ - $ 75,976











