T2 Biosystems Postpones Reporting of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today it has postponed its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call. The delay is a result of additional time required to finalize the filing of the Company's SEC Form 10-Q.



The Company plans to file a timely Notification Late Filing on Form 12b-25 to extend the filing deadline for the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release will be issued announcing the new date and time for the postponed earnings release and conference call.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

