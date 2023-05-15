Root Promotes Seasoned Leaders from Within and Boosts Growth Efforts with New Business Development Leader

Megan Binkley is promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Jon Allison is promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, and former president of ForeverCar, Jason Shapiro, joins the Root team to lead Business Development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced today the promotion of two senior leaders and the addition of a Business Development leader.

Megan Binkley, formerly interim Chief Financial Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer. Jon Allison, formerly Root’s General Counsel, has been named Chief Administrative Officer.

Binkley joined Root in 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer and was promoted to Deputy CFO in 2022. As Deputy CFO, Binkley led all operational elements within the finance organization through the company’s material improvement in profitability. She was named Interim CFO in March 2023. As Chief Financial Officer, Binkley will continue to oversee finance, accounting, treasury, tax, financial reporting, corporate development, reinsurance and reserving, and investor relations. Prior to joining Root, Binkley worked as a senior manager at KPMG U.S. and KPMG Netherlands, primarily serving insurance and banking clients, including many large public companies.

As Chief Administrative Officer, Allison will continue to oversee Root’s legal department, but will also lead the Human Resources organization, as well as the Claims and Customer Service organizations. Allison joined Root in 2017 with extensive regulatory, government affairs, and policy experience operating at public insurance companies. Much of his career was spent in public service and policy advocacy, including serving as Chief of Staff to Ohio Governor Bob Taft and managing the state’s largest business regulatory agency.

“We are thrilled to be promoting these two outstanding leaders,” said Alex Timm, Co-Founder & CEO. “Both have been instrumental in repositioning Root over the last year, showing strong resilience and the ability to navigate challenging times and come out positioned for success. They are experienced operators who have consistently delivered results. The entire Root team is excited for their trajectory and what they will deliver for our customers and shareholders.”

Jason Shapiro joins Root as Senior Vice President of Business Development from ForeverCar where he served as President with responsibility for all operations and revenue generation. At Root, Shapiro will spearhead the expansion of Root’s embedded platform and will focus on growth initiatives. With more than 20 years of leadership and automotive experience, Shapiro brings a strong network and proven results. Prior to ForeverCar, Shapiro served as Vice President, OEM Development at TrueCar and Senior Director, Enterprise Dealer Partnerships at Cox Automotive.

"As a seasoned operator in building and scaling business development functions to drive substantial revenues, we look forward to Jason leading the expansion of our embedded offering,” said Timm. “His deep experience in the automotive industry will allow him to hit the ground running while we continue to scale our platform."

“I’m excited to join the team at Root to leverage their best in class technology to deliver a modern customer experience for shopping, purchasing, and servicing auto insurance,” Shapiro said.

