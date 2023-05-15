Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES

HOUSTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights

  • Substantial progress on acid gas treating facility as we ramp up gas delivery toward bringing the facility fully online
  • Generated first quarter 2023 sales volumes of 16,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”)
  • Continued excellent results from our most recent wells
  • Completed corporate initiative to reduce general and administrative costs in April
  • Generated net income of $22.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.1 million in the first quarter of 2023
  • Per unit operating cost metrics down year over year for the first quarter as we continue to more than offset inflationary forces

Management Comments

The Company has begun testing procedures and initial processing for its previously announced acid gas injection (“AGI”) project. The facility has been ramping up its throughput processing over the last few weeks. When this project is fully online, the Company will benefit from savings of up to $2.5MM per month through reduced treating fees and operational efficiencies at the Monument Draw central production facilities. These savings not only represent significant bottom line financial improvement, but also substantiate Monument Draw’s ability to compete with top tier acreage in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. 

Initial work on the second acid gas injection well has begun; providing significant optionality to the Company through the ability to expand to as much as 100 MMCFD inlet treating capacity. Danny Rohling, Chief Operating Officer, commented, “The Brazos Amine Treatment Facility will be a huge milestone for Battalion and we’re excited by its progress as our latest wells continue to outperform expectations. To marry those production results with a substantially reduced cost structure paves the way for strong cashflow from our PDP wells, and a very economic development for our 200+ primary locations.”

The latest two wells are furthest East in the program – after the first three full calendar months online, the Fortress well’s cumulative production is over 106,000 BOE, while the Parnassus well has produced over 125,000 BOE. “Since coming online, the performance of these wells continue to prove that the wells in Monument Draw buck the industry perception of the Eastern side of the Delaware Basin. Because our acreage is wholly-contiguous and in a few production reporting blocks, public data aggregated by industry platforms does not accurately represent our stellar well performance. We and our neighboring operators continue to put top tier wells online in the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring and deeper Woodford/Barnett benches,” continued Mr. Rohling, “We are looking forward to a continuation of development across our 40,000+ net acres in Monument Draw, West Quito Draw and Hackberry Draw.”

The Company has also substantially completed its corporate initiative of reducing overhead costs. In April, the Company executed a 44% reduction of its corporate office workforce. The Company has also completed a thorough review of all non-staff general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses and is executing reductions where appropriate. The combination of these efforts will reduce overall cash G&A run rate by up to 40% as compared to 2022 actuals.  

Matt Steele, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Since I arrived at Battalion, the Company has been keenly focused on operational excellence and reduction of our cost structure. When the AGI facility is fully online, we will greatly reduce our operating costs. The corporate cost reductions are immediately accretive. In short, the actions we have taken continue to position the Company for success. As we move forward, we are continuing to prioritize free cash flow generation and the strengthening of our balance sheet along with meeting our CDC drilling obligations in our Monument Draw area. I am very proud of our talented team and thank our Board of Directors for their guidance and support.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter of 2023 were 16,200 Boe/d (50% oil) and $65.1 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,767 Boe/d (50% oil) and $81.6 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to an approximate $17.18 decrease in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges), partially offset by an increase in average production volumes over the periods. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 95% of the average NYMEX oil price during the first quarter of 2023. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $1.5 million during the first quarter 2023.

Lease operating and workover expense was $8.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023 versus $9.32 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily attributable to an increase in average daily production as a large portion of our lease operating expenses are fixed costs. Gathering and other expense was $11.33 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023 versus $11.48 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to streamlining the Valkyrie facility and increasing throughput to our lower cost gas takeaway option. General and administrative expense was $3.53 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.75 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022. After adjusting for selected items, Adjusted G&A was $3.24 per Boe in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.30 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $22.8 million and a net income per diluted share available to common stockholders of $1.28. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.7 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per diluted common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $26.1 million as compared to $11.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $230.3 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $1.4 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on March 31, 2023, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $23.2 million.

In March 2023, the Company issued 25,000 shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock to certain of its existing equity shareholders and received approximately $24.4 million in net proceeds to improve liquidity and address concerns around covenant compliance. For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K.

Forward Looking Statements

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Kristen McWatters
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-210-7517

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
Operating revenues:      
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:      
Oil $54,215  $62,524 
Natural gas  2,900   8,881 
Natural gas liquids  7,158   10,003 
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales  64,273   81,408 
Other  869   194 
Total operating revenues  65,142   81,602 
       
Operating expenses:      
Production:      
Lease operating  11,691   11,524 
Workover and other  1,335   865 
Taxes other than income  3,190   4,951 
Gathering and other  16,517   15,255 
General and administrative  5,137   4,985 
Depletion, depreciation and accretion  16,148   10,220 
Total operating expenses  54,018   47,800 
Income (loss) from operations  11,124   33,802 
       
Other income (expenses):      
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts  19,473   (123,858)
Interest expense and other  (7,786)  (2,688)
Total other income (expenses)  11,687   (126,546)
Income (loss) before income taxes  22,811   (92,744)
Income tax benefit (provision)      
Net income (loss) $22,811  $(92,744)
       
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:      
Basic $1.29  $(5.69)
Diluted $1.28  $(5.69)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic  16,393   16,303 
Diluted  16,535   16,303 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $23,245  $32,726 
Accounts receivable, net  32,456   37,974 
Assets from derivative contracts  15,103   16,244 
Restricted cash  90   90 
Prepaids and other  1,028   1,131 
Total current assets  71,922   88,165 
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):      
Evaluated  723,957   713,585 
Unevaluated  62,651   62,621 
Gross oil and natural gas properties  786,608   776,206 
Less - accumulated depletion  (406,603)  (390,796)
Net oil and natural gas properties  380,005   385,410 
Other operating property and equipment:      
Other operating property and equipment  4,659   4,434 
Less - accumulated depreciation  (1,319)  (1,209)
Net other operating property and equipment  3,340   3,225 
Other noncurrent assets:      
Assets from derivative contracts  5,434   5,379 
Operating lease right of use assets  258   352 
Other assets  3,023   2,827 
Total assets $463,982  $485,358 
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $58,643  $100,095 
Liabilities from derivative contracts  18,008   29,286 
Current portion of long-term debt  40,106   35,067 
Operating lease liabilities  258   352 
Asset retirement obligations  225   225 
Total current liabilities  117,240   165,025 
Long-term debt, net  174,536   182,676 
Other noncurrent liabilities:      
Liabilities from derivative contracts  22,838   33,649 
Asset retirement obligations  15,441   15,244 
Operating lease liabilities      
Deferred income taxes      
Other  3,074   4,136 
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity:      
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock: 25,000 shares of $.0001  25,033    
par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023      
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;      
16,456,563 and 16,344,815 shares issued and outstanding as of      
March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  332,952   334,571 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  (227,134)  (249,945)
Total stockholders' equity  105,820   84,628 
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $463,982  $485,358 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $22,811  $(92,744)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash      
provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depletion, depreciation and accretion  16,148   10,220 
Stock-based compensation, net  227   384 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts  (21,004)  91,038 
Amortization/accretion of financing related costs  1,798   899 
Reorganization items     (744)
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts  (555)  12,809 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  (1,062)  (2,032)
Other income (expense)  11    
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital  18,374   19,830 
Changes in working capital  (19,063)  (7,783)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (689)  12,047 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures  (28,611)  (15,684)
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets  1,189    
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures  (269)   
Other  (5)  (160)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (27,696)  (15,844)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
       
Repayments of borrowings  (5,017)  (85)
Payment of deferred debt financing costs     (379)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock  24,375    
Other  (454)  (461)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  18,904   (925)
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (9,481)  (4,722)
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  32,816   48,359 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $23,335  $43,637 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
Production volumes:      
Crude oil (MBbls)  730   670 
Natural gas (MMcf)  2,407   2,315 
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)  327   273 
Total (MBoe)  1,458   1,329 
Average daily production (Boe/d)  16,200   14,767 
       
Average prices:      
Crude oil (per Bbl) $74.27  $93.32 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  1.20   3.84 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)  21.89   36.64 
Total per Boe  44.08   61.26 
       
Cash effect of derivative contracts:      
Crude oil (per Bbl) $(5.01) $(46.64)
Natural gas (per Mcf)  0.88   (0.68)
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)      
Total per Boe  (1.05)  (24.70)
       
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:      
Crude oil (per Bbl) $69.26  $46.68 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  2.08   3.16 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)  21.89   36.64 
Total per Boe  43.03   36.56 
       
Average cost per Boe:      
Production:      
Lease operating $8.02  $8.67 
Workover and other  0.92   0.65 
Taxes other than income  2.19   3.73 
Gathering and other  11.33   11.48 
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)  3.24   3.30 
Depletion  10.84   7.57 
       
(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
       
General and administrative:      
General and administrative, as reported $3.53  $3.75 
Stock-based compensation:      
Non-cash  (0.16)  (0.29)
Non-recurring charges and other:      
Cash  (0.13)  (0.16)
General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $3.24  $3.30 
       
Total operating costs, as reported $25.99  $28.28 
Total adjusting items  (0.29)  (0.45)
Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $25.70  $27.83 


____________________
(2)General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3)Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
As Reported:      
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders – diluted (1) $21,200  $(92,744)
       
Impact of Selected Items:      
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:      
Crude oil $(19,690) $82,901 
Natural gas  (1,314)  8,137 
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge  (21,004)  91,038 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  (1,062)  (2,032)
Non-recurring charges  183   217 
Selected items, before income taxes  (21,883)  89,223 
Income tax effect of selected items      
Selected items, net of tax  (21,883)  89,223 
       
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) $(683) $(3,521)
       
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $1.28  $(5.69)
Impact of selected items  (1.32)  5.47 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $(0.04) $(0.22)
       
       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(689) $12,047 
Changes in working capital  19,063   7,783 
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital  18,374   19,830 
Cash components of selected items  738   (11,848)
Income tax effect of selected items      
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $19,112  $7,982 


____________________
(1)Amount reflects net income (loss) available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 12, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
(2)Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(3)The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.3 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
       
Net income (loss), as reported $22,811  $(92,744)
Impact of adjusting items:      
Interest expense  9,009   4,721 
Depletion, depreciation and accretion  16,148   10,220 
Stock-based compensation  227   384 
Interest income  (191)  - 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts  (21,004)  91,038 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  (1,062)  (2,032)
Non-recurring charges and other  152   217 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $26,090  $11,804 


____________________
(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


  
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)		 
  
  Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2023
 Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2022
 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2022
 Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
 
      
      
              
Net income (loss), as reported $22,811  $(7,652)  105,888   13,047  
Impact of adjusting items:             
Interest expense  9,009   9,378   6,232   5,394  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion  16,148   15,479   13,615   12,601  
Stock-based compensation  227   670   683   473  
Interest income  (191)  (227)  (141)  (1) 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts  (21,004)  3,655   (102,112)  (12,837) 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  (1,062)  1,224   (449)  (562) 
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other  152   194   597   53  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $26,090  $22,721  $24,313  $18,168  
              
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $91,292           


____________________
(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


  
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)		 
  
  Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022
 Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021
 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
 Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2021
 
      
      
              
Net income (loss), as reported $(92,744)  25,935   13,052   (33,929) 
Impact of adjusting items:             
Interest expense  4,721   3,215   1,904   1,838  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion  10,220   12,679   10,885   11,249  
Stock-based compensation  384   450   481   485  
Interest income     (1)  (3)  (84) 
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt     122   (2,068)    
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts  91,038   (21,332)  (1,816)  34,817  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  (2,032)          
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other  217   (718)  559   (275) 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $11,804  $20,350  $22,994  $14,101  
              
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $69,249           


____________________
(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

