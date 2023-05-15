CGrowth Capital Inc. Announce Filing of Q1 2023 Disclosure Following Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and is solely focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.

CGrowth Capital Inc. has today announced the filing of its Q1 2023 disclosure which brings the company’s filing obligations fully up to date. This disclosure primarily covers the initial period when RedClip Holding Inc. assumed control of CGRA, before any acceleration phase. Similar to the final quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023 was a pivotal time for the company, as it focused on finalizing the restructuring and establishment of the necessary accounting, administration and reporting structures, strategically positioning the company for accelerated growth and expansion.

Following this restructuring phase, CGRA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mitchell Smith as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mitchell brings an impressive portfolio of experience to the table, marked by his distinguished career in the technology and telecommunications sector as-well as a highly successful career in the sports industry having been a professional rugby player, coach and talent scout. His unique blend of experience, in addition to the adaptability and resilience he has shown throughout his professional career, will be pivotal in realizing CGRA’s vision of investing in growth-oriented opportunities across multiple sectors. Mitch currently serves as the head coach of the Swifty 7s rugby team, where his leadership has led to remarkable success. Under his guidance, the team has secured victory in two out of the last three tournaments.

"I am honored to take up this new challenge," said Mitchell Smith on his appointment. "I look forward to working with the dynamic team at CGrowth Capital Inc. to uncover and implement unique investment opportunities and drive our vision of harnessing technology to revolutionize the sectors we operate in. I look forward to the release of my first podcast recording, since joining the company, and providing a more in-depth overview of my professional career to date along with sharing my vision for the continued growth of CGRA.’’

"We are very excited to bring Mitchell on board," said Nicolas Link, Chairman of CGrowth Capital Inc. "His blend of diverse technical know-how, sports experience, and leadership is precisely what we need as we continue to discover and invest in undervalued assets across our multiple divisions. As a multi-dimensional company acquiring and growing scalable assets, we believe his distinctive insights will be instrumental in driving our company's growth and success.” CGRA looks forward to the exciting new chapter this appointment heralds for the company’s future.

To effectively oversee operations across both the existing sports division and the soon-to-be-announced new company division, multiple executive boards have been established. This proactive measure acknowledges the growing global demand and abundance of opportunities within these respective sectors and demonstrates the company's commitment to acquiring specialized expertise in each company division. The members of these newly appointed boards, along with the introduction of a new central company website and a new dedicated website for the recently established division, will be officially announced in the coming week.

For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:

Website: https://cgrowthcapital.com

Twitter: @CGRAOTC

Contact: info@cgrowthcapital.com

Source: CGRA

