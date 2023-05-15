Investigation of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC) complied with federal securities laws. On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth disclosed that the Company had concluded that certain of its audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements from 2022 “should no longer be relied upon because of certain material misstatements” contained in those financial statements. Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Canopy Growth stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/canopy-growth/ to discuss your legal rights.