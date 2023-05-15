Enservco Corporation Reschedules 2023 1st Quarter Earnings Call to Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

LONGMONT, Colo., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has rescheduled its 2023 first quarter earnings call to 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday May 16, 2023.



The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-506-0062 (973-528-0011 for international callers). A telephonic replay will be available through May 29, 2023, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Replay ID # 48443.

To listen to the webcast, participants should access the Enservco website, located at www.enservco.com , and link to the “Investors” page at least 10 minutes early to register. Participants can also connect directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2228 /48443

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 16, 2023.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

mpatterson@enservco.com



