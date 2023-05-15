Global Electric Mobility Market Size To Worth USD 1229.47 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 22.3%

New York, United States , May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Mobility Market Size is to grow from USD 164.23 Billion in 2022 to USD 1,229.47 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1800

Electric mobility, or E-Mobility, is the use of electric vehicles as an alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. EVs are powered by rechargeable batteries and emit zero tailpipe emissions, making them environmentally friendly. E-Mobility is gaining popularity as governments implement policies to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. This trend has led to an increase in the development and production of EVs by major automakers and the growth of supporting infrastructure such as charging stations. Despite challenges such as range anxiety and high upfront costs, E-Mobility is expected to continue to grow in popularity as technology improves and costs decrease.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Electric Mobility Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Electric Car, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter, and Others), By Battery (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Li-ion Battery, and NiMH Battery), By Voltage (Less than 24V, 24V, 36V, 48V, and Greater than 48V), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1800

The electric motorcycle is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.3% during the forecast period

Based on product type, the global electric mobility market is segmented into electric car, electric motorcycle, electric scooter, and others. During the forecast period, the electric mobility market is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the electric motorcycle segment. This is due to the increased demand for electric micro-mobility, particularly for short-distance commutes, as a result of disrupted public transport during the pandemic. Furthermore, the lower cost of electric motorcycles compared to electric cars, coupled with their significant travel range, is expected to increase their popularity in emerging economies.

The 24V segment held the largest market share with more than 27.5% in 2022

Based on voltage type, the global electric mobility market is segmented into less than 24V, 24V, 36V, 48V, and greater than 48V. The 24V segment held the largest market share in the electric mobility market, due to the increasing adoption of 24V batteries in electric scooters and bikes, which are popular modes of transportation in urban areas. 24V batteries are lightweight, compact, and offer a good balance between performance and cost, making them an attractive option for small electric vehicles. Additionally, improvements in battery technology and charging infrastructure have increased the range and charging speed of 24V batteries, making them even more appealing to consumers.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1800

Europe is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 22.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is predicted to experience significant growth in the electric mobility market during the projected period. This is due to the region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions. The European Union has implemented strict regulations on CO2 emissions, incentivizing automakers to develop electric vehicles. Additionally, European countries have implemented various policies and incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, including tax credits, subsidies, and infrastructure development. The presence of major automakers in the region, such as Volkswagen, Renault, and BMW, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global electric mobility market include Tesla Inc., General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Daimler AG, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Audi AG.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1800

Browse Related Reports

Global Electric Ships Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Source (Fully Electric, Hybrid), By Power Output (<75 kW, 75-745 kW, 746-7,560 kW, >7,560 kW) By Autonomy Level (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel - Passenger Cruise, Bulk Carrier & Container Ships, Tankers, Others. Defense Vessel - Aircraft Carrier, War Ship, Submarine, Others), By Region Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-ships-market

Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, and Others), By Power (Up to 1000W, 1000 W - 1500 W and Above 1500 W), By End User (Passenger Carrier and Goods carrier), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-three-wheeler-market

Global Warehouse Automation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Automotive, Food and beverage, E-Commerce, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By End-User (Retailers and Manufacturers & Distributors), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/warehouse-automation-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter