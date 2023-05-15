FitLife Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Omaha, Nebraska, UNITED STATES

OMAHA, NE, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 include:

  • The Company completed the acquisition of Mimi’s Rock Corp (“MRC”) on February 28, 2023. 
  • Total revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022. 
  • Without giving effect to the acquisition of MRC (“Legacy FitLife”), Legacy FitLife revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year, driven by a 6.0% increase in wholesale revenue and a 25.6% increase in online revenue.  MRC contributed revenue of $2.6 million for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company.
  • Online revenue accounted for 47% of the Company’s total revenue during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 27% during the same period last year.
  • Gross margin was 41.1% compared to 42.7% during the first quarter of 2022.  Excluding the impact of the purchase accounting valuation step-up for MRC inventory, gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 would have been 42.1%.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million during the same period last year.  Net income during the quarter was adversely affected by a number of acquisition-related items including transaction expenses of $1.4 million, amortization of the inventory step-up valuation of $0.1 million, and a loss on a currency hedge of $0.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, an increase of 30.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022.  Legacy FitLife adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, and MRC contributed $0.4 million of adjusted EBITDA for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company.
  • The Company ended the quarter with $12.5 million outstanding on its term loan and cash of $8.9 million, or total net debt of $3.6 million.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, total revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to $7.3 million during the same period last year.  Online revenue for the quarter was $5.1 million, an increase of 160.1% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  Excluding the addition of MRC revenue, online sales for Legacy FitLife increased 25.6% during the quarter.  Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $5.6 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to the same period last year.  Online revenue accounted for 47% and 27% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 41.1% compared to 42.7% during the same period in the prior year.  Purchase accounting requires inventory acquired in a business combination to be stepped up to its fair value at the time of acquisition, which includes a reasonable profit margin to be achieved upon sale of the inventory.  The total increase in the valuation of inventory acquired in the MRC business combination was $0.3 million, which amount is expensed through cost of goods sold as the inventory is sold.  Of this amount, approximately one third was expensed during the first quarter of 2023.  Management anticipates that almost all of the remaining stepped-up inventory will be sold during the second quarter of 2023.  Excluding the impact of the inventory step-up, gross margin during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 would have been 42.1%.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  Net income was adversely impacted by a number of acquisition-related items including transaction expenses of $1.4 million, amortization of the inventory step-up valuation of $0.1 million, and a loss on a currency hedge of $0.1 million.  In addition, the effective tax rate for the quarter of 73% was substantially higher than usual, driven by taxation in international jurisdictions.  The Company has been working with international tax advisors since January to simplify and optimize the legal and tax structure of the Company’s newly acquired international subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $2.2 million, an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period in 2022.  Legacy FitLife adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, and MRC contributed $0.4 million of adjusted EBITDA for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company. 

The Company ended the quarter with $12.5 million outstanding on its term loan and cash of $8.9 million, or total net debt of $3.6 million.  As previously disclosed, the Company intends to maintain a strong cash balance while it continues evaluating additional acquisition opportunities.  

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “I am excited about the future potential for the FitLife and MRC businesses.  The combined business performed well during the first quarter, and we are making great progress on a number of initiatives to drive improvement in revenue and gross margins as well as reductions in SG&A and the effective tax rate.  Presently, although wholesale traffic is somewhat challenged, we continue to see strong growth in our online business.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers.  FitLife markets over 150 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations.  FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.  For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release.  Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control.  Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
  
The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 
  
As presented herein, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, M&A/integration activities, restatement related expense and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation herein allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance. 


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
     
  March 31, December 31,
   2023   2022 
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS:    
CURRENT ASSETS    
   Cash and cash equivalents $7,977  $13,277 
   Restricted Cash  950   - 
   Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $36 and $50, respectively  3,240   705 
   Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $110 and $107, respectively  8,791   9,105 
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets  252   116 
      Total current assets  21,210   23,203 
     
Property and equipment, net  118   46 
Right of use asset  185   103 
Intangibles, net of amortization of $82 and $72, respectively (provisional)  7,769   150 
Goodwill (provisional)  10,787   358 
Deferred tax asset  1,596   1,847 
    TOTAL ASSETS $41,665  $25,707 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
   Accounts payable $4,881  $2,995 
   Accrued expense and other liabilities  1,897   631 
   Product returns  581   590 
   Term loan - current portion  2,500   - 
   Lease liability - current portion  90   54 
      Total current liabilities  9,949   4,270 
     
   Term loan, net of current portion  10,000   - 
   Long-term lease liability, net of current portion  108   49 
      TOTAL LIABILITIES  20,057   4,319 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
   Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding    
      as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022    
   Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 4,446 and 4,507    
      issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  44   45 
   Additional paid-in capital  30,099   30,056 
   Accumulated deficit  (8,557)  (8,713)
   Foreign currency translation adjustment  22   - 
      TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  21,608   21,388 
     
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $41,665  $25,707 
     


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three months ended
 March 31,
  2023   2022 
    
    
 Revenue$10,738  $7,294 
 Cost of goods sold 6,330   4,183 
 Gross profit 4,408   3,111 
    
OPERATING EXPENSES:   
     Selling, general and administrative 2,344   1,495 
     Merger and acquisition related expenses 1,372   6 
     Depreciation and amortization 19   14 
         Total operating expenses 3,735   1,515 
    
OPERATING INCOME 673   1,596 
    
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)   
Interest income (84)  (7)
Interest expense 98   - 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss 82   - 
    
        Total other expense (income) 96   (7)
    
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 577   1,603 
    
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 421   313 
    
NET INCOME 156   1,290 
    
NET INCOME PER SHARE   
  Basic$0.03  $0.28 
  Diluted$0.03  $0.26 
  Basic weighted average common shares 4,483   4,554 
  Diluted weighted average common shares 4,935   4,981 
    


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
      
  Three months ended March 31, 
   2023   2022  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
  Net income $156  $1,290  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
     Depreciation and amortization  19   14  
     Right of use asset  16   13  
     Allowance for doubtful accounts  (14)  (3) 
     Allowance for inventory obsolescence  2   36  
     Stock Compensation expense  42   107  
      
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
     Accounts receivable - trade  (917)  (741) 
     Inventories  1,501   (611) 
     Deferred tax asset  251   309  
     Prepaid expenses and other assets  (44)  157  
     Accounts payable  (1,045)  532  
     Lease liability  (16)  (13) 
     Accrued liabilities and other liabilities  290   22  
     Product returns  (9)  22  
          Net cash provided by operating activities  232   1,134  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
    Cash paid for acquistion  (17,099)  -  
          Net cash used in investing activities  (17,099)  -  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
   Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   29  
   Borrowings on term loan  12,500   -  
          Net cash provided by financing activities  12,500   29  
      
  Foreign currency impact on cash  17   -  
      
CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH  (4,350)  1,163  
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  13,277   9,897  
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $8,927  $11,060  
      
      



      
  For the three months ended March 31, 
   2023   2022  
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
Net Income $156  $1,290  
Interest expense  98   -  
Interest income  (84)  (7) 
Provision for income taxes  421   313  
Depreciation and amortization  19   14  
EBITDA  610   1,610  
Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments     
Stock compensation expense  42   107  
Merger and acquisition related costs  1,372   6  
Amortization of inventory step-up  110   -  
Non-recurring loss on foreign currency forward  112   -  
Adjusted EBITDA $2,246  $1,723  
      

 

 

        











    

        

        
