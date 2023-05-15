The Whisky Explorer Awards: International Whisky Awards

OTTAWA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Whisky Explorer Awards, Canada's First and Only All-Inclusive Whisky Awards Event, is thrilled to announce its inaugural celebration of the finest whiskies available in Canada. This prestigious event aims to showcase the rich diversity and exceptional craftsmanship of whiskies from around the world and provide a platform for whisky enthusiasts, brands, distributors, and retailers to discover and recognize the best in the industry.



Led by Canada's esteemed Whisky Ambassador, Mike Brisebois, The Whisky Explorer Awards is proud to offer a fair and accurate selection process. A panel of experienced and knowledgeable judges, consisting of industry experts from various backgrounds, will meticulously evaluate the whiskies from Canada, the USA, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, and beyond. From single malts to blends, bourbons to ryes, and everything in between, all types of whisky will be considered for these prestigious awards.

"Our mission is to showcase the exceptional whiskies available in Canada and beyond, highlighting their unique characteristics and providing enthusiasts with a trusted source to explore and discover new expressions," said Mike Brisebois, Canada's Whisky Ambassador. "We aim to celebrate the artistry and passion that goes into crafting these remarkable whiskies, while also recognizing the outstanding brands that contribute to Canada's whisky landscape."

The Whisky Explorer Awards offers an unparalleled opportunity for brands and distributors to gain recognition and exposure within the Canadian market. Winning a Whisky Explorer Award provides a testament to the quality and excellence of a brand's whisky, establishing it as a top-performing contender in the industry. Furthermore, the awards serve as a trusted guide for whisky enthusiasts, helping them navigate the vast selection of whiskies available in Canada and discover the truly exceptional ones.

Entries for the 2023 competition opened on May 1, 2023 and will remain open until the deadline of September 15, 2023. To qualify for consideration, the whisky must be available for purchase in Canada, and entries must be available for sale in 2023. Although entries from the USA and other countries are accepted, the producers are responsible for shipping the whiskies from within Canada. Full bottles are required for submission, and sample bottles will not be accepted.

The winners of The Whisky Explorer Awards will be unveiled in February 2024 at the highly anticipated Whisky Wonderland Festival. This annual event serves as the perfect platform for Canadian whisky enthusiasts to come together, celebrate, and experience the best Canadian whiskies firsthand.

Join The Whisky Explorer Awards on an extraordinary journey of discovery as they uncover the gems of Canada's whisky scene. With their commitment to fairness, accuracy, and unbiased judgment, this remarkable event promises to be a highlight for whisky lovers, industry professionals, and brands alike.

For more information about The Whisky Explorer Awards, including entry guidelines, judging criteria, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.tweawards.ca

About The Whisky Explorer Awards:

The Whisky Explorer Awards is the first and only all-inclusive whisky awards event in Canada, dedicated to showcasing the finest whiskies available in the country. Led by Canada's Whisky Ambassador, Mike Brisebois, the awards celebrate the artistry, diversity, and craftsmanship of whiskies from Canada and around the world. The Whisky Explorer Awards provide an invaluable platform for brands, distributors, retailers, and whisky enthusiasts to discover and recognize the best whiskies by region and country.

