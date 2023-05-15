Investigation of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT) complied with federal securities laws. On April 28, 2023, the Company disclosed that: “In the ordinary course of business, the nature of the Company’s business subjects it to claims, lawsuits, regulatory examinations or investigations and other proceedings, any of which could result in the imposition of fines, penalties or other sanctions against the Company. The Company and its subsidiaries are subject to several of these matters at the present time, including, among others, a matter in which the Company has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company’s information access barriers. The Company is cooperating with this civil investigation and has engaged in settlement discussions in respect of the matter. In the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC. The proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Virtu Financial stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/virtu-financial/ to discuss your legal rights.