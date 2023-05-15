Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Surpass USD 57.8 billion at a CAGR of 18.20% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Information by Component, Application, Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market could thrive at a rate of 18.20% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 57.8 Million by the end of the year 2030.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Synopsis

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that allows users to access their desktops from remote locations using virtual machines. VDI is a type of desktop virtualization that centralizes desktop management and provides secure access to virtual desktops. VDI solutions offer several benefits such as improved security, increased flexibility, reduced costs, and improved productivity.

VDI has several applications across various industries, including healthcare, education, finance, and government. In healthcare, VDI is used to securely access patient data from remote locations, while in education, VDI is used to provide students with access to virtual classrooms and online learning resources. In finance, VDI is used to provide remote access to financial data and applications, while in government, VDI is used to provide secure access to sensitive information.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) industry include

NComputing Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

RedHat Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

VMware Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Evolve IP LLC.

Parallels International GmbH

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 57.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 18.20% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rapidly growing cloud-computing applications Key Market Drivers Increasing utilization of server accessibility, database storage, and wide-ranging applications Flexibility of cloud-based services

March 2021

NComputing is a leading provider of VDI solutions, while Veristor Systems is a leading IT solutions provider. The acquisition will enable Veristor Systems to expand its VDI offerings and provide its customers with a wider range of solutions.



Market USP Covered:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, the growing demand for secure and flexible remote access solutions, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based VDI solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote work and BYOD policies, leading to a greater demand for VDI solutions. Additionally, the need for secure and flexible remote access solutions has increased due to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Cloud-based VDI solutions offer several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which is driving their adoption.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the VDI market include the high cost of VDI solutions, the complexity of implementation, and the availability of alternative solutions. VDI solutions can be expensive to implement, and the complexity of implementation can be a barrier to adoption. Additionally, alternative solutions such as remote desktop services and application virtualization can provide similar benefits at a lower cost.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market. With the shift towards remote work and virtual collaboration, the demand for VDI solutions has increased significantly. The pandemic has highlighted the need for secure and flexible remote access solutions, which has led to the adoption of VDI solutions. In the post-COVID scenario, the demand for VDI solutions is expected to continue as remote work and virtual collaboration become the new normal.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Component

The Component in the market includes Software and Service

By Application

The Application in the market includes IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, and Retail & Manufacturing

By Type

The Application in the market includes On-Premise and Cloud-based.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market due to the presence of major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., and VMware, Inc. in the region. These players have been offering innovative VDI solutions and services to meet the growing demand for remote access solutions in various industries such as healthcare, finance, and education. The high adoption rate of VDI solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is also driving the growth of the VDI market in North America.

In Europe, the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of remote work and the growing demand for secure remote access solutions. The market is also driven by stringent data protection regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the region. Companies such as Nutanix, Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. have been offering innovative VDI solutions to cater to the growing demand for remote work solutions in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the growing demand for secure and flexible remote access solutions. Countries such as China and India are expected to be major contributors to the market's growth in this region. The growing adoption of cloud-based VDI solutions by various industries such as banking, finance, and healthcare is also driving the growth of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market in this region. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu Ltd. have been offering innovative VDI solutions and services to cater to the growing demand for remote access solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.



