Email Marketing Market is poised to reach USD 3.1 billion, growing at an 11.4% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Email Marketing Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application - Forecast to 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 11.4% to attain a valuation of around USD 3.1 billion by the end of 2030.



Besides, the market expansion is attributed to the increasing numbers of marketing and advertising agencies that speak to bulk campaigns and expertise in the CRM space or companies selling similar solutions. The proliferating trend of sending slightly different emails to customers versus prospects impacts market growth positively.

Email marketing platforms allow organizations to deploy critical business communication applications with minimal technical support and minimized upfront costs. Most businesses worldwide use email marketing platforms to communicate with customers and expand their clientele. Technology distributors partner particularly with data-focused software and technology providers in the marketing technology sphere.

Large enterprises and mid-market companies increasingly seek more effective methods to personalize their marketing efforts to cater to a diverse customer base. These businesses also leverage email marketing to enhance their relationships with customers. Middle-market companies are always looking for ways to enhance their online presence to increase their goods and services revenue. In pursuit of this goal, email marketing can be a valuable tool for these companies to leverage.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7426

Email Marketing Key Players

Zoho Campaigns (India)

GetResponse (Poland)

Campaign Monitor (US)

Klaviyo (US)

HubSpot

Inc. (US)

ActiveCampaign

LLC (US)

SendinBlue (France)

Salesforce.com

inc. (US)

Adobe (US)

Kevy (US)

AWeber Communications (US)

Pinpointe On-Demand Inc. (US)

Constant Contact Inc. (US)

Ontraport (US)

Email Marketing Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Email Marketing Market Size by 2030 USD 3.1 Billion Email Marketing Market CAGR during 2022-2030 11.40% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing trend of digital marketing are the key driving factors for the growth of the market. \r





Being the most preferred platform for digital marketing, email marketing is expected to grow with significant rate in the upcoming years.

Industry Trends

With the growing rate of digitalization and internet users, new marketing methods to increase brand presence are emerging. Over recent years, the usage of the internet has risen significantly across the world. Email marketing is one of the efficient and easy ways to reach a larger audience in a short period. The market strategies are also changing and promoting the email marketing market trends among various industries.

Buy This Premium Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7426

Email marketing is not just about sending mail to individuals for marketing. It helps the organization plan, monitor, and schedule marketing campaigns and know the preference of the audience to generate more leads. In addition, several other factors, such as enhanced customer experience, will help the market to flourish.

It is one of the effective mediums of communication that is expected to increase during the forecast period. Also, the benefits that email marketing platforms offer influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for email marketing solutions and increasing numbers of enterprises worldwide escalate market sales.

Increasing demand for business analytics and intelligence is another major factor boosting email marketing market revenues. Furthermore, the growing popularity of email marketing platforms and cloud-based applications accelerates email marketing market shares.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Email Marketing Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/email-marketing-market-7426

Segments

The email marketing market analysis is segmented into components, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into large, medium-sized, and small enterprises.

The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises. The industry vertical segment is sub-segmented into retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, food & beverages, education, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7426

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global email marketing market with the strong presence of major solution providers and advances in related technologies. Besides, the high digitalization and substantial investments in large and small organizations in the region drive the market's growth. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading markets for email marketing solutions.

Europe stands second in the global email marketing market, mainly due to large deployments of cloud email platforms in marketing. Additionally, the presence of various notable players and rising numbers of medium and large enterprises with sizable investments act as significant tailwinds for the region's market growth.

The Asia Pacific email marketing market is growing rapidly, heading with the increasing adoption of email marketing platforms for lead generation. Enterprises in this region understand the importance of email marketing solutions to reach a vast consumer base and increase clientele, promoting their product and service offerings. Furthermore, the growing adoption of AI technology and digital marketing solutions among large enterprises and SMEs to boost sales fosters the regional market's development.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the email marketing market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge solutions & services, investing substantially in developing adept technologies & products.

Leading powerful & intuitive email marketing software providers form partnerships with other industry players to develop the email builder technology for richer and more creative email campaigns. These players develop solutions that can allow email marketers to easily create highly effective campaigns and eliminate the extra time and expense associated with image sourcing and high-cost production.

For instance, on Apr. 10, 2023, Intuit Mailchimp, a leading global provider of email marketing and automation solutions, announced email content generator, a generative AI tool for email marketing. Intuit's AI-driven expert platform allows marketers and small businesses to create email campaigns.

Intuit Mailchimp's AI-powered email content generator represents the next step of the company's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses. Email Content Generator (beta) provides GPT AI technology to allow users to create email marketing campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice.

The press release provided is available for the Asia Pacific region. It is about the growth of the email marketing industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Also Check Trending Report of MRFR:

Network as a Service Market Research Report - Global Forecast 2030

IoT Analytics Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030

Data Lakes Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: