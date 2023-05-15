Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Size to Surpass USD 598.36 Million by 2030 at 4.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Information by Type, Degree of Cooling, Application, End User- Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 598.36 million by 2030 at 4.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope:

The main purpose of an ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer is to store goods in order to preserve them at extremely low temperatures. The ULT Freezer can freeze a variety of biological materials to store them. These substances include of microorganisms, viruses, enzymes, medications, tissue fragments, and cell preparations. As a result, important and rare medicinal molecules, biological samples, and specimens are easier to collect and preserve. ULT freezers are therefore the norm in the R&D and healthcare sectors for effectively preserving medications, blood samples, body parts, and others. This has prompted the deployment of secure and cutting-edge storage technologies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 598.36 Million CAGR 4.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Degree of Cooling, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rapid growth of the ULT freezer market boosted the biomedical industry. Increasing demand for temperature-sensitive biological products storage

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Competitive Outlooks:

The market for ultra-low temperature freezers is dominated by well-known companies. Yet, due to the presence of several small and medium firms, regional and local markets are extremely fragmented.

VWR International, LLC(US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Stirling Ultracold (Greece)

PHC Corporation (US)

Arctiko (UK)

Helmer Scientific (US)

BINDER GmbH (Germany)

Labcold (UK)

Esco Micro Pte Ltd (US)

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The biomedical industry has been encouraged by the rapid growth in the ultra-low temperature freezers market since the pandemic started. That’s why many companies in this industry have been investing heavily in research and development. ULT freezers are incredibly reliant on the government funding given to numerous other research projects as well as life science research. Many items, including plasma, blood samples, enzymes, essential organs, medications, vaccines, chemicals, cell preparations, viruses, tissue samples, and bacteria, must be stored for these studies. The market for ULT freezers is anticipated to increase as a consequence of the expanding government assistance for performing advanced research in the emerging nations. Also, practically every major economy is concentrating on expanding their investment on research and healthcare facilities in response to the growing threat of biowar. That would lead to a significant increase in demand for these freezers.

The market is expected to rise as a result of the increasing investment in research and development in the life sciences, including vaccines, medications for children, and other products. Moreover, it is anticipated that the growing use of customized medications would increase expenditures in life science, boosting the demand for these freezers.

Another significant aspect that would raise expenditures in life science research is the rising need for pharmaceuticals storage equipment from hospitals, academic & research institutions, and blood banks. Also, the increased awareness of blood donation drives and organ donation clinics will benefit research in the life sciences field. As a result, this aspect is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the ULT freezers market.

Market Restraints

The enormous capital investment necessary to build up the facilities to produce these freezers is largely expected to impede the expansion of the market as a whole. It is anticipated that many ULT freezer firms would invest significantly in the installation of cutting-edge machinery for their automated production process, which will raise the price even more. However, the effective and secure running of these devices need routine maintenance, which comes at a substantial expense to the end-use organizations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The spread of COVID-19 had a significant effect on the market's expansion since vast quantities of the vaccine, which needed to be kept extremely cold, were stored and distributed with the use of ultra-low temperature freezers. Due to the decreased demand and transportation of raw materials, the effect is most noticeable in the near term in the supply chain disruption and production challenges. Also, COVID-19 is anticipated to have a mostly favorable effect on the businesses over an extended period of time due to the expansion of biobanks and plasma therapies. Long-term, the industrial sector should resume its normal course, which will lead to a steady demand for ULT freezers.

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Segmentation:

By type

In 2020, the upright sub-market segment's share was the highest and its value was USD 488.35 million. These units were the most often used because medical practitioners found it simple to manage delicate biological items on their shelves. These units also frequently have a greater size, which allows them to hold a lot more material.

By Degree of Cooling

It is anticipated that the first group of freezers would hold the majority of the market. Also, in 2027, it's anticipated to be valued USD 567.87 million. They are highly well-liked for two reasons. The first is that their compressor is efficient. The second is that they can function reliably and for long stretches of time in a lab environment.

By application

With USD 259 million in 2020, the first sub-segment had the highest market value. This was caused by an increase in demand for equipment that could efficiently freeze blood products at extremely low temperatures.

By End-user

The sub-segment for bio-banks had the biggest market share in 2016. At that time, this subsegment was valued at USD 305.81 million. Since they can maintain a variety of biological materials secure and chilly for extended periods of time, this was the justification.

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Regional Analysis:

Due to the presence of several market leaders, North America is predicted to create a dominant market share and consistent growth during the projection period. In addition, considerable investments by new and local companies in the sector of ultra-low temperature freezers are anticipated to lead to the purchase of expensive freezing equipment to meet the growing demand for the preservation of a variety of products.

The main market for ULT freezers worldwide is the United States. It is anticipated that rising activities and investments by both public and private entities in the healthcare sector would accelerate the expansion of the ULT freezer market in the nation. The increasing investment by businesses in R&D initiatives for the creation of goods that use less energy will also increase the market size for ULT freezers.

Because there are more hospitals and biobanks in Asia Pacific, the market is predicted to increase significantly in that area. Furthermore, it is anticipated that growth would be boosted by an increase in scientific research, R&D activities, and the number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses.

