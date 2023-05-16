Non-Lethal Weapons Market Is Projected To Achieve CAGR Of 8.2% From 2019 To 2028, Reaching An Estimated Value Of Around USD 5.65 Billion By 2028 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Non-Lethal Weapons Market Information by Type, Disabling mechanism, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, Non-Lethal Weapons Market could thrive at a rate of 8.2% between 2019 and 2028. The market size will be reaching around USD 5.65 Billion by the end of the year 2028

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Overview

Non-lethal weapons are a class of weapons that are designed to incapacitate, deter, or control individuals or crowds without causing significant harm or death. The non-lethal weapons market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by a range of factors.

One of the key drivers of the non-lethal weapons market is the increasing demand for law enforcement and military equipment that can reduce the risk of injury and collateral damage. Non-lethal weapons, such as tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun guns, can help to control crowds and subdue individuals without causing permanent harm or death. This is particularly important in situations where the use of lethal force is not warranted or would be inappropriate.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: USD 5.65 Billion CAGR 8.2% (2019–2028) Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019–2028 Historical Data 2017 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Disabling mechanism, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the degree of political disputes and civil unrest which is giving rise to the demand and use of these weapons

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Non-Lethal Weapons industry include

Amtec Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

United Tactical Systems, LLC

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

Armament Systems & Procedures Inc.

Nonlethal Technologies, Inc.

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Mission Less Lethal Technologies

Combined Systems, Inc.

FN Herstal, S.A.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One key driver of the non-lethal weapons market is the increasing demand for more humane and effective methods of crowd control and law enforcement. As public scrutiny of police brutality and excessive use of force has intensified in recent years, law enforcement agencies have sought out non-lethal weapons as a way to minimize the risk of harm to both officers and civilians. Additionally, non-lethal weapons can be more effective than traditional methods of crowd control, such as batons and pepper spray, as they can incapacitate an individual or group from a greater distance and with less physical force.

Market Restraints:

A major restraint on the non-lethal weapons market is the potential for misuse and abuse. Non-lethal weapons can still cause serious injury or death if used improperly or excessively. There have been numerous reports of non-lethal weapons being used inappropriately, such as during peaceful protests or against unarmed civilians. This has led to concerns about the lack of accountability and oversight in the use of these weapons and calls for greater regulation and transparency in their deployment. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact global markets, there have been both positive and negative effects on the non-lethal weapons industry. On one hand, the pandemic has led to increased demand for non-lethal weapons as law enforcement agencies have faced new challenges in enforcing public health measures and responding to civil unrest. On the other hand, disruptions in global supply chains and manufacturing operations have led to delays and shortages in the production and distribution of non-lethal weapons.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the non-lethal weapons market. On one hand, the pandemic has led to increased demand for non-lethal weapons as law enforcement agencies have faced new challenges in enforcing public health measures and responding to civil unrest. This has been particularly evident in countries such as the United States, where protests against police brutality and racial injustice have continued despite the pandemic. On the other hand, the pandemic has also disrupted global supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to delays and shortages in the production and distribution of non-lethal weapons. Many manufacturers have faced challenges in sourcing raw materials and components, and have had to implement new safety protocols to protect their workers from the virus. This has led to delays in the production and delivery of non-lethal weapons to customers.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons.

By Disabling mechanism

By Disabling mechanism the segment includes Impact, Irritant Chemicals, and Intense Sound/Light

By end-user

By end-user, the segment includes Law Enforcement and the Military.

Regional Insights

The non-lethal weapons market in North America is expected to be the largest market for non-lethal weapons due to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region and the high demand for non-lethal weapons from law enforcement agencies and military organizations in the United States. The growing adoption of non-lethal weapons by police departments and the increasing number of incidents of civil unrest in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

In Europe, the non-lethal weapons market is also expected to grow due to the increasing focus on reducing fatalities and injuries during law enforcement operations and the rising demand for non-lethal weapons in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The adoption of advanced technologies such as electroshock weapons and directed energy weapons is also expected to boost the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific non-lethal weapons market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing spending on law enforcement and military modernization programs in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The rising incidents of civil unrest and terrorist activities in the region are also expected to drive the demand for non-lethal weapons. Additionally, the increasing focus on human rights and the need for non-lethal alternatives to traditional law enforcement methods are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

