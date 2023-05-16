Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; July 11, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“STPK”) (NYSE: STEM; STEM.WS; STPK; STPK.WS; STPK.U), investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Stem securities (NASDAQ: STEM) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California under case number 23-cv-02329, represents a class of individuals and entities, excluding the Defendants, who purchased or acquired securities of Stem. The class includes those who acquired securities either (a) through the Offering Documents related to the merger ("Merger") completed on April 28, 2021, involving the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp. ("Merger Sub"), and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation ("Legacy Stem"); and/or (b) between March 4, 2021, and February 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Plaintiff asserts claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act").

