DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. ("DoubleVerify" or "the Company") (NYSE: DV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible alleged securities violation and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation centers around the Company's potential issuance of false or misleading statements and its failure to disclose relevant information to investors. On May 2, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report targeting DoubleVerify. The report claims that the Company employed deceptive and manipulative financial reporting practices in its international business. As a result of this news, DoubleVerify experienced a 5.8% decrease in its share price on the same day.

