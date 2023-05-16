Global talent leader WilsonHCG announces integration of Profile and Personify brands 

Chinese (Simplified) Japanese Korean Malay Chinese (Traditional) English

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WilsonHCG, a global talent solutions leader, is pleased to announce that two of its brands, Profile Search & Selection (Profile) and Personify, are being fully integrated into WilsonHCG in the coming weeks.



The integration follows the acquisitions of Profile and Personify, which closed in 2020 and 2023, respectively. Profile is an executive search firm with offices throughout Asia. Personify is an RPO provider that specializes in life sciences, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals.

This is a significant step for WilsonHCG as it continues to expand its global market presence and breadth of talent solution offerings.

“We’re looking forward to this final stage of the integration as we bring the Profile and Personify brands into WilsonHCG,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “It’s clear our combined capabilities have strengthened the organization and contributed to our success. To reinforce our market position and continue thriving, we will further integrate the brands externally.”

Following the integration, clients of Profile and Personify will receive the same high-quality talent solutions they’ve come to expect.

“We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Andrew Oliver , co-founder of Profile and now EVP, head of Asia Pacific, at WilsonHCG. “Our combined expertise will propel us to new heights in the APAC region.”

Ryan Carfley , founder of Personify and now SVP, delivery at WilsonHCG, added, “This integration will give our clients access to a broader range of talent solutions. I’m thankful to be part of this chapter in WilsonHCG’s history and see what we’re able to accomplish from here.”

The integration of Personify will be completed by May 26, and the integration of Profile will be completed later this year. Personify’s executive search division, Mackenzie Ryan, will also be part of the brand integration.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world’s most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent and talent consulting.

