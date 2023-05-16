Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market by Drug class (Monoclonal antibodies, Intravenous immunoglobulin, Others), by Age group (Below 55 years, above 55 years), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global myasthenia gravis treatment industry generated $1.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for effective treatments for myasthenia gravis, increase in prevalence of myasthenia gravis and advancements in R&D of novel drugs along with increase in focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of novel drugs for the treatment of the diseases drives the growth of the global myasthenia gravis treatment market. However, side effects associated with myasthenia gravis treatments restricts the market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the myasthenia gravis treatment market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.1 billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 263 Segments covered Drug Class, Age group, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers Rise in demand of effective treatments for myasthenia gravis



Surge in prevalence of myasthenia gravis



Advancements in R&D of novel drugs Opportunity Increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies Restraint Side effects and high cost associated with treatments for myasthenia gravis

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic led to delay in diagnosis and treatment for myasthenia patients, as healthcare systems shifted their resources for COVID-19 treatment.

This delay in diagnosis and treatment impacted patient outcomes and limited the demand for myasthenia gravis treatments.

However, as healthcare systems are recovering from the initial impact of the pandemic, there has been an increased focus on addressing the delayed diagnosis and treatments for myasthenia gravis. This is expected to upsurge the demand for myasthenia gravis treatments during the period.

The others segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global myasthenia gravis treatment market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of drugs such as cholinesterase inhibitors and immunosuppressants to manage the symptoms of myasthenia gravis. However, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to effectiveness of monoclonal antibody in treating myasthenia gravis and rise in number of regulatory approvals.

The below 55 years segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the below 55 years segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global myasthenia gravis treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to a rise in prevalence of autoimmune disease in people aged below 55 years.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global myasthenia gravis treatment market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment would portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to accessibility of retail pharmacies everywhere and large chain of distribution networks.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global myasthenia gravis treatment market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high prevalence of myasthenia gravis, rise in diagnosis for autoimmune diseases, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of major players offering novel therapeutics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032 owing to increasing number of autoimmune diseases, increase in awareness campaign regarding autoimmune diseases & available treatment options and rise in investments for development of effective treatment options for myasthenia gravis.

Leading Market Players: -

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Kedrion, SpA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, agreement, strategic alliance, product approval, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

