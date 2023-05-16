Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by end of 2033, with growth rate of 6.5% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market was around US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 6.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2033.



Alcoholic hepatitis is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that results from excessive alcohol consumption. It is a type of liver disease that is characterized by inflammation and damage to liver cells. If left untreated, alcoholic hepatitis can lead to liver failure and even death. Due to its severity, patients with alcoholic hepatitis are highly motivated to seek effective treatments that can improve their quality of life and increase their chances of survival.

Unfortunately, there are currently no specific medications that have been approved by regulatory agencies for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis. This lack of effective treatments has created a significant unmet need in the market, driving demand for new and innovative therapies.

As a result, there is intense research and development activity in the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market aimed at developing new drugs, medical devices, and minimally invasive procedures that can effectively treat the disease. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in the development of novel therapies for alcoholic hepatitis, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Also, governments are implementing policies aimed at improving access to healthcare, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations. This is driving demand for alcoholic hepatitis treatment and making it more accessible to patients.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and innovative treatment options in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Drug treatment is the leading segment as treatment among patients and professionals, and held about 88.3% market share in 2022, due to its non-invasive nature and high efficacy in patients.

By route of administration, the oral segment is leading with a 78.2% market share in 2022 as oral medications are often the first-line treatment for alcoholic hepatitis because they are effective and relatively easy to administer.

By distribution channel, institutional sales dominated the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market withholding the total market share of about 55.9% by the end of 2022 as healthcare institutions such as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities provide a wide range of services and treatments for patients with alcoholic hepatitis.

By region, North America is leading in the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market with a 39.9% market share in 2022 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecasted years due to the increasing prevalence of alcoholic hepatitis.

“Increasing adoption of stem cell therapies and growing awareness and diagnosis of alcoholic hepatitis to create the lucrative potential for the market in near future,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Manufacturers are focusing on collaboration with academic institutions, research organizations, and other pharmaceutical companies to advance research and development initiatives. Manufacturers engage in aggressive marketing and promotion strategies to increase the visibility and awareness of their products among healthcare providers. Pharmaceutical companies invest heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative drugs for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis.

In March 2021, Mallinckrodt plc won the Manufacturing Leadership Award for outstanding achievement in two categories – Collaborative Innovation Leadership and Operational Excellence Leadership – from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).





What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on treatment– alcoholic hepatitis treatment market by treatment – [drug treatment (acamprosate, naltrexone, pentoxifylline, infliximab, corticosteroids, benzodiazepines, nutritional supplements, others), stem cell therapy], route of administration (oral, injectable), distribution channel – [institutional sales (hospitals, stem cell centers, stem cell centers, cancer research institutes), retail sales (retail pharmacies, e-commerce/mail order pharmacies)], across seven regions of the world.

Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc)

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Alkermes, Inc

Viatris Inc

Merck KGaA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

H. Lundbeck A/S

Mallinckrodt

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Wellona Pharma



Key Segments Covered



By Treatment:

Drug Treatment Acamprosate Naltrexone Pentoxifylline Infliximab Corticosteroids Benzodiazepines Nutritional Supplements Others

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals



Stem Cell Centers

Specialized Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies E- Commerce/Mail Order Pharmacies





