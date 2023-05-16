MCI Onehealth Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, has released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

A summary of MCI’s financial and operational results is set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com. Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Cash and Liquidity Update

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company experienced operating losses of $7.4 million and negative cash flows from operations of $1.11 million, and as at the end of that period had a cash balance of approximately $1.4 million and accounts payable and other current liabilities of approximately $20.7 million. The Company will need to obtain additional financing by the end of May to fund ongoing operations in the ordinary course, and may be required to obtain additional financing in future periods.

To address its immediate liquidity constraints, the Company announced on April 27, 2023 that it is seeking approval for an additional $1.5 million debt financing facility from a related party to fund its ongoing operations and for general and administrative expenses. That facility remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and has not yet closed. Even if the facility is implemented, it is likely that the Company will need to obtain additional sources of liquidity by the end of May to continue to fund its ongoing operations.

The Company’s special committee (the “Special Committee”), comprised of two of its independent directors, remains engaged in a process to evaluate and consider the Company's current financial and liquidity position, operational challenges and possible financing, reorganization or restructuring alternatives that may be available to the Company. The Company is also continually evaluating other alternatives for generating cash in the short term, including the potential sale of certain assets identified by the Company, and is continuing to responsibly reduce costs while it evaluates the potential options. The Company provided an update on these efforts, which are ongoing, in a press release on April 20, 2023.

Other than as described in this news release, the Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time. The Company cautions that there are no assurances that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome and there is no certainty that the Company will be able to secure additional financing or sell assets to generate liquidity, or on what terms it will be able to do so, or that its revenue growth and expense reduction strategies will be successful.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Significant financial and operational highlights for MCI during the three months ended March 31, 2023 included:

Operational Challenges: As described above, the Company faced, and is continuing to face, liquidity and operational challenges, and has taken, and is continuing to take, steps to reduce costs while considering all available options.

As described above, the Company faced, and is continuing to face, liquidity and operational challenges, and has taken, and is continuing to take, steps to reduce costs while considering all available options. Revenue: Revenue for 1Q23 declined 11% in the Reporting Period as compared to the Prior Period, due in large part to lower patient volumes in the Company’s clinics, telehealth services and virtual healthcare services. Lower patient volumes in the Company’s clinics relate in part to the consolidation of five of the Company’s clinics in Ontario into its remaining fourteen clinics in that Province. Total revenue for 1Q23 was $11.5 million, compared to $13.0 million in 1Q22.

Revenue for 1Q23 declined 11% in the Reporting Period as compared to the Prior Period, due in large part to lower patient volumes in the Company’s clinics, telehealth services and virtual healthcare services. Lower patient volumes in the Company’s clinics relate in part to the consolidation of five of the Company’s clinics in Ontario into its remaining fourteen clinics in that Province. Total revenue for 1Q23 was $11.5 million, compared to $13.0 million in 1Q22. Financing: On January 4, 2023, MCI announced an amendment of its existing credit facility with The First Canadian Wellness Co. Inc., a related party to the Company, increasing the amount of debt financing available to the Company from $5 million to $7 million. The details of the loan amendment are set out in the Company’s press release on January 4, 2023.

On January 4, 2023, MCI announced an amendment of its existing credit facility with The First Canadian Wellness Co. Inc., a related party to the Company, increasing the amount of debt financing available to the Company from $5 million to $7 million. The details of the loan amendment are set out in the Company’s press release on January 4, 2023. Information and Data Analytics : The Company continues to make progress in standing-up its data lake, comprised of an ever-increasing volume of health records currently numbering in excess of 3.3 million. The Company anticipates that it will begin servicing customers looking for data insights from these records later in 2023.

The Company continues to make progress in standing-up its data lake, comprised of an ever-increasing volume of health records currently numbering in excess of 3.3 million. The Company anticipates that it will begin servicing customers looking for data insights from these records later in 2023. Smart Referral System: The Company continues to make progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner. The smart referral system streamlines the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers.

The Company continues to make progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner. The smart referral system streamlines the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers. Corporate Health Services : The Company began offering corporate health services from its five Calgary clinics and continued to roll out services to national customers. Overall revenue from corporate health services declined during the quarter due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings are made available.

: The Company began offering corporate health services from its five Calgary clinics and continued to roll out services to national customers. Overall revenue from corporate health services declined during the quarter due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings are made available. Personnel: The Company hired 8 new physicians during the three months ended March 31, 2023, who will begin delivering health services to patients in 2023.

The Company hired 8 new physicians during the three months ended March 31, 2023, who will begin delivering health services to patients in 2023. Net Losses: Net losses for 1Q23 were $7.4 million, as compared to losses of $4.2 million in 1Q22. The Company’s revenue declined over the same period last year, driven by lower patient volumes. The Company’s general and administrative expenses declined in 1Q23 due to cost reduction measures and focus on operational efficiency, but research and development spending increased to support projects relating to the Company’s data-insights-as-a-service initiatives.

Net losses for 1Q23 were $7.4 million, as compared to losses of $4.2 million in 1Q22. The Company’s revenue declined over the same period last year, driven by lower patient volumes. The Company’s general and administrative expenses declined in 1Q23 due to cost reduction measures and focus on operational efficiency, but research and development spending increased to support projects relating to the Company’s data-insights-as-a-service initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 1Q23 remained steady at negative $2.4 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.4 million in 1Q22.



Selected Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Quarter ended Period over March 31 period Change 2023 2022

$ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenues $11,534 $13,020 $(1,486) (11) Cost of sales 8,155 8,926 (771) (9) Gross profit 3,379 4,094 (715) (17) Research and development

1,851 1,830 21 1 Sales and marketing

336 412 (76) (18) General and administrative 5,487 6,615 (1,128) (17) 7,674 8,857 (1,183) (13) Net finance costs 355 132 223 NM FV changes-contingent liabilities (7) - (7) NM Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration 677 - 677 NM Impairment on investments 2,303 - 2,303 NM Share of net loss of associate 26 142 (116) (82) 3,354 274 3,080 NM Loss before taxes (7,649) (5,037) (2,612) (52) Income taxes recoveries (201) (814) 613 75 Net loss (7,448) (4,223) (3,225) (76) Adjusted gross profit (1) 3,537 4,252 (715) (17) Adjusted gross margin (1) 30.7% 32.7% Adjusted EBITDA (2) (2,396) (2,421) 25 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) (20.8%) (18.6%) Weighted average number Of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted 51,930,326 50,075,202 Net loss per share -Basic and diluted $(0.15) $(0.09)

(1), (2) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-IFRS measures. Please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below for more information and a reconciliation of these amounts to the IFRS measures found in the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ in thousands Cash 1,403 1,411 Accounts receivable 4,535 5,627 Other assets 1,078 1,493 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,957) (9,227) Bank loan (1,695) (1,685) Related party loan (7,169) (5,315) Lease liabilities (9,833) (10,420) Other liabilities (130) (130) Non-controlling interest redeemable liability (1,305) (1,305) Liability for contingent consideration (30) (1,637)

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

(1) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 $ in thousands Total Revenue $11,534 $13,020 Net loss (7,448) (4,223) Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 1,261 1,221 Net finance charges 355 132 Expected credit recovery (76) - Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration 677 - Share of loss of associate 26 142 Impairment on investments 2,303 - FV changes-contingent liabilities (7) - Income taxes recoveries (201) (814) Share-based payment expense 714 1,121 Adjusted EBITDA $(2,396) $(2,421) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (20.8%) (18.6%)

(2) The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to revenue and cost of sales for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:

Three months ended Period over March 31 period Change 2023 2022 $ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenue $11,534 $13,020 $(1,486) (11%) Cost of sales 8,155 8,926 (771) (9%) Less: Depreciation and amortization (158) (158) - NM 7,997 8,768 (771) (9%) Adjusted gross profit $3,537 $4,252 Adjusted gross margin 30.7% 32.7%

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com

