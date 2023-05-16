MRM: Information about how to access or consult documents of the Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021

French English

Paris, 2 June 2021

In the current situation relating to the health conditions and applicable requirements1, M.R.M. recalls that its Board of directors decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021 behind closed doors at the Company’s registered office, without the presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, neither physically nor by conference call.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meeting) and accessible by clicking on this link:

MRM Shareholders' Meeting - Audio Webcast

A replay will also be accessible within the deadline established by the regulations, thanks to the same link.

As shareholders will be unable to attend the meeting in person or be represented by someone else in person, they will only be able to vote by post or grant authority to the Chairman (or if applicable, appoint a third party to vote by post) using the form provided for this purpose, which can be downloaded from the Company’s website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meeting).

The documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the MRM website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meeting) in accordance with applicable legal time frames, or can be obtained on request from the Company ( relations_finances@mrminvest.com ).

The notice including the agenda and the draft resolutions of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 19 May 2021. The convening notice for the Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021 will be published on 7 June 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in a journal of legal notices, and will be available on the Company’s website on the same day. Details of how to participate remotely in the meeting will be provided in the meeting notice and on the Company’s website.

The section dedicated to the General Meeting on the MRM website will be updated to take account of any changes that may occur before the meeting is held. Shareholders are therefore invited to check the website regularly.

Preparatory documents for the meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the date the meeting is convened. Therefore, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements:

Each registered shareholder may, until the fifth day inclusive before the meeting, request, preferably by email sent to relations_finances@mrminvest.com (or by post sent to 5 avenue Kléber 75795 Paris Cedex 16), the Company to send him the documents listed in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code. The documents will be sent by post or email to the address specified in the request. For holders of bearer shares, in order to exercise this right, they must provide a valid shareholding certificate delivered by their approved intermediary;

All shareholders can access the documents listed in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's registered office.

For any questions relating to the Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021, shareholders are invited to send an email to the Company ( relation_finances@mrminvest.com ) .

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2021 half-year results are due on 30 July 2021 before market opening.

