Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 11 May to 12 May, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 670,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 298.7126 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 11 May 200,000 296.6285 59,325,700.00 12 May 470,000 299.5994 140,811,718.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme



Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 670,000 298.7126 200,137,418



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,900,437 own shares, corresponding to 2.04% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments