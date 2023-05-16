SalMar - Notice of annual general meeting

English Norwegian

SalMar ASA will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 11:00 CET. The meeting will be held virtually through the general meeting portal administrated by Euronext Securities Oslo. Please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) enclosed.

The company published its annual report on 28 April 2023. The report is available at the company homepage, www.salmar.no, including other relevant documents for the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

