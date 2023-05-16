English Finnish

INSIDE INFORMATION: Uponor Corporation explores strategic alternatives and confirms indicative discussions in this regard

On 26 April 2023, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Uponor Corporation (“Uponor” or the “Company”) rejected the non-binding intention of Aliaxis S.A. (“Aliaxis” or the “Offeror”) to make an all cash public tender offer at a price of EUR 25.00 per share, announced 17 April 2023 (the “Non-binding Intention”).

The Board has noted the announcement of Aliaxis published on 15 May 2023 that it has reached a shareholding of over 20.05 percent of Uponor’s shares (including treasury shares).

As part of its assessment of Aliaxis Non-binding Intention, the Board has in line with its duties investigated the feasibility of other strategic alternatives for the Company. Subsequent to the Board’s rejection of the current Non-binding Intention, the Company has received indications of interest from other parties in relation to potential strategic transactions. The Board is currently assessing whether such approaches could result in outcomes that would be in the best interest of the shareholders of Uponor.

There can be no assurance that the Board’s work will lead to a tender offer or any other transaction.

The Board will evaluate and pursue strategic proposals based on the best interest of Uponor’s shareholders. The Board remains focused on pursuing the Company’s strategy. It believes that Uponor enjoys strong performance under its new management, and, with its recently renewed strategy, has a strong position for future profitable growth, and is assessing strategic alternatives also in this light.

The Company will release further information at an appropriate time.

