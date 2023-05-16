Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 104.97 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.87% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Information by Treatment Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market could thrive at a rate of 5.87% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 104.97 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview

Water and wastewater treatment equipment refers to a set of devices and processes used to remove contaminants, impurities, and pollutants from water and wastewater to make it safe for human consumption or release into the environment. The equipment can range from simple filtration systems to advanced treatment processes like reverse osmosis, UV disinfection, and ion exchange. The market for water and wastewater treatment equipment is driven by the growing demand for clean water for domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes.

The uses and applications of water and wastewater treatment equipment are diverse and encompass a wide range of industries and sectors. Municipalities use the equipment to treat sewage and wastewater before releasing it into the environment, while industries use the equipment to treat process water, cooling water, and wastewater before discharge or reuse. The equipment is also used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and power generation sectors to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and quality standards.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Logistics industry include

G.E. Water & Process Technologies

Aquatech International Corporation

Veolia Water Technologies

WPL Limited

Fluence Corporation Limited

Napier Reid Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Corix Water System

Among others.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3960



January 2021

SUEZ announced the launch of its new ozone-based water treatment technology, OZONIX® Elite, for industrial water and wastewater treatment. The technology offers a cost-effective, chemical-free, and sustainable solution for treating industrial water and wastewater, reducing the need for chemicals and minimizing the carbon footprint.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market include increasing demand for clean water due to population growth, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing awareness of water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management practices is also driving the market. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and compliance requirements for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment are driving the market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 104. billion

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 5.87% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Key Market Opportunities Due to issues like the expansion of operations and maintenance, Key Market Dynamics Preferring water that is high in nutrients





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/water-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-3960



Market Restraints:

One of the major market restraints for water and wastewater treatment equipment is the high cost of installation, maintenance, and operation. The equipment requires a significant capital investment, and the cost of operation and maintenance can also be high. This can be a challenge, especially for small-scale industries and developing countries, limiting the adoption of the technology.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the water and wastewater treatment equipment market. On one hand, the pandemic led to an increased demand for clean water for hygiene and sanitation purposes, driving the demand for water treatment equipment. The need to maintain hygienic conditions to prevent the spread of the virus led to a surge in demand for water treatment equipment, especially in healthcare facilities and public places like airports, train stations, and bus stops.

On the other hand, the pandemic led to a decline in demand for industrial water treatment equipment due to reduced industrial activities and economic slowdown. Many manufacturing units and industrial plants were temporarily shut down, leading to a decline in demand for water treatment equipment used in industrial processes. Moreover, the supply chains were disrupted due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions, causing delays in the delivery of water treatment equipment.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

The Treatment Type in the market includes Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others

By Application

The Application in the market includes Municipal and Industrial



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/3960



Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Regional Insights

North America dominates the water and wastewater treatment equipment market due to the presence of key players, advanced technology, and strict environmental regulations. Europe is the second-largest market, with a growing demand for advanced water and wastewater treatment equipment from industries and municipalities. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing population, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of water scarcity and sustainability. The region is also witnessing a shift towards decentralized wastewater treatment solutions, providing opportunities for small-scale and innovative technology providers.

Related Reports:

Solar Water Pumps Market Research Report Information By Type, By Application, And By Region - Market Forecast Till 2030

Solar Water Heater Market Research Report Information By Collector Type, By Type, And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.